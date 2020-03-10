DAL
Aldridge's return helps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points in his return from injury and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Luka Doncic’s 38 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday night and keep their playoff hopes afloat.

“It still doesn't feel 100 percent, but I got through it,” Aldridge said after his first game since Feb. 23. “I made some shots for us down the stretch, but it definitely doesn't feel all the way back, for sure.”

The Spurs were without Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, but Aldridge returned from a six-game absence caused by a sore right shoulder. Aldridge opened the game shooting 2 for 7 but finished 10 for 23.

“We’ve been banged up, hurt, missing key guys,” San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan said. “So, to get a key guy back tonight shows you what we’re capable of. He came through big on both ends tonight.”

San Antonio had seven players in double figures in snapping a two-game skid. Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 14 points and 11 rebounds and DeRozan added 13 points and 12 assists.

“I thought everybody wanted the game badly and they went after it and they took it,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

Doncic added seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points.

Dallas remains seventh in the West, 6 1/2 games ahead of Memphis.

“I’m not worried at all,” Doncic said. “At the beginning of the season people had us out of playoffs and we showed that we can be in the playoffs. As of now, we are in the playoffs. It’s a long way, but I think we are going to make the playoffs. I’m not worried.”

The Spurs moved four games behind the Grizzles for the eighth seed in their bid to earn an NBA-record 23rd straight playoff appearance.

A San Antonio crowd that has had little to celebrate about during the franchise’s worst season in more than two decades found plenty to cheer about in the fourth.

“They got the crowd back into it, and from there, the momentum was difficult to get back,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Spurs tied the game at 71 after Hardaway got heated at the officiating. Hardaway was assessed a technical foul by Tre Maddox with 5:54 remaining in the third for arguing a palming call against him that preceded a shooting foul against him on Bryn Forbes’ 3-pointer.

Hardaway responded by scoring five straight points and yelling at the crowd in celebration after San Antonio was forced to call timeout.

The Spurs regained the momentum, taking their first lead at 88-85 a minute into the final quarter on Gay’s 3-pointer. San Antonio extended that lead to seven points over the next minute. Marco Belinelli’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 101-90 with 7:24 remaining.

“We relaxed a little bit,” Doncic said. “Just got comfortable with that lead. We should have known. We should have pushed more.”

San Antonio held Dallas to five points on 1-for-8 shooting over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Hardaway picked up his fourth technical of the season and 10th of his seven-year career. ... Willie Cauley-Stein missed the game with an illness and Seth Curry sat out with a sprained left ankle. In all, Dallas had five players out with an injury or illness.

Spurs: Murray was diagnosed with a strained right calf after Sunday’s loss in Cleveland, which surprised the Spurs staff. “I thought he bumped knees or something like that,” Popovich said. “Yeah, it was a little bit of a surprise." ... The Spurs have had nine players combine to miss a total of 32 games this season after having 10 players miss 170 games last season.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Denver on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
SA Spurs 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:32 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-0
11:23   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
11:23   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
11:05   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:46   Courtney Lee missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:40   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:26   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
10:20   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick White  
10:08   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
10:02 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 3-3
9:38   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
9:38   SA team rebound  
9:38   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:19   LaMarcus Aldridge missed hook shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:10 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 5-3
8:56   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:44   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:36   Luka Doncic missed dunk  
8:42   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Luka Doncic  
8:31 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 7-3
8:06 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot, assist by Derrick White 7-5
8:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
8:00   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
7:53   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
7:36   DeMar DeRozan missed layup, blocked by Courtney Lee  
7:36   SA team rebound  
7:34 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 7-7
7:15   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:09   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:02 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 10-7
6:39 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by Derrick White 10-9
6:24 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 12-9
6:00   Bryn Forbes missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:00   Bryn Forbes missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:00   Bryn Forbes missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:42   Out of bounds turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:32   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:11   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:02 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 12-12
4:46 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 15-12
4:33   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:27   Personal foul on Derrick White  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:05   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:56 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 18-12
3:36   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:29   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:15   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
3:08   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:00   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
2:51 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 18-15
2:42   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
2:35 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 20-15
2:22   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:09 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 22-15
1:56 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 22-17
1:38 +2 Boban Marjanovic made hook shot 24-17
1:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 24-19
1:15   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Drew Eubanks  
0:56 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 24-21
0:44 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 27-21
0:30 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 27-24
0:19   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
0:19 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
0:19 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
0:07   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
0:02 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Eubanks 29-27
0:00   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 30
SA Spurs 27

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 32-27
11:28 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Drew Eubanks 32-29
11:13 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 35-29
10:55   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:45 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 37-29
10:45   Full timeout called  
10:34 +2 Rudy Gay made turnaround jump shot, assist by Derrick White 37-31
10:15   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:13   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
10:00 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 37-33
9:49   Personal foul on Keldon Johnson  
9:37 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 40-33
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Drew Eubanks, stolen by Courtney Lee  
9:09   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
8:55 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 40-35
8:38   Boban Marjanovic missed floating jump shot, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
8:36 +2 Justin Jackson made dunk 42-35
8:27   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:18   Luka Doncic missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
8:18   DAL team rebound  
8:09 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 44-35
8:09   Violation  
7:57   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Keldon Johnson  
7:37 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keldon Johnson 44-38
7:16 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 46-38
7:03   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
6:38   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:18   Keldon Johnson missed layup  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
6:12   Keldon Johnson missed dunk, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:05   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
5:57   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
5:35   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
5:35 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
5:35   Derrick White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:17   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:05   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Luka Doncic  
4:57 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 49-39
4:38 +2 Derrick White made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-41
4:27   Personal foul on Derrick White  
4:16 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 52-41
3:58 +2 Derrick White made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 52-43
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Derrick White  
3:39   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
3:39 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
3:39 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
3:26   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
3:16 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 52-47
3:02   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:51   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
2:49 +2 Derrick White made dunk 52-49
2:33 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 54-49
2:13   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:06   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick White  
2:06   SA team rebound  
1:57   Jumpball  
1:52 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 54-51
1:32 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 56-51
1:13 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-53
0:54   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
0:54   SA team rebound  
0:49   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:40   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:30   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   DAL team rebound  
0:26 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 59-53
0:04   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
0:04 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 59-54
0:04   DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 26
SA Spurs 29

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
11:33   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:25   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:12 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 62-54
10:44   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:36   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:29   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:29   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:29   Violation  
10:19 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 64-54
10:03   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:55   Kristaps Porzingis missed layup  
9:55   DAL team rebound  
9:51 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 67-54
9:30 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 67-57
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:50 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 67-60
8:28   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:16 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 67-62
8:16   Full timeout called  
7:49   Dorian Finney-Smith missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:40 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 67-64
7:24   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:17 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 69-64
7:10   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:02   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:02 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
7:02 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
6:48   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
6:37   LaMarcus Aldridge missed driving dunk  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
6:05 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 71-67
6:06   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:06 +1 Bryn Forbes made free throw 71-68
5:54   Discontinue dribble turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:54 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 71-69
5:44 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot 71-71
5:31 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup 73-71
5:09   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   DAL team rebound  
4:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:41 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 76-71
4:16   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:08 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 78-71
4:07   Full timeout called  
3:42   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
