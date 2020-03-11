PHO
POR

No Text

Blazers snap 2-game skid with 121-105 win over the Suns

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers got a much-needed 121-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blazers, who were among several teams vying to pull in front of Memphis for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

The Blazers face the Grizzlies on Thursday.

"They're the team that we're chasing. Sixteen games left," Lillard said. “So it's a game on our home floor, a game that we are more than capable of winning. We've just got to come prepared, come sharp and get it done. That's what it comes down to.”

Trevor Ariza and CJ McCollum had 22 points apiece and Hassan Whiteside added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.

Lillard's 3-pointer put Portland up 119-101 with 1:37 left and sealed the win. Lillard finished with five 3s and had seven assists.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Suns, who were led by Devin Booker with 29 points. Dario Saric added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

“They hit shots, they hit shots and we missed some,” Booker said. “We kept fighting and I'm proud of this team for that. That's never been a question or problem for us.”

Cameron Johnson missed his third straight game for the Suns because of mononucleosis. Deandre Ayton was questionable, but missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain.

Carmelo Anthony's pull-up jumper gave the Blazers an early 26-15 lead. Portland led by as many as 12 points, but the Suns closed the gap in the second quarter, pulling within 44-40 on Saric's 3 pointer.

Booker's jumper put Phoenix ahead 49-48 with 4:23 left before the half but the Blazers had a 54-53 edge at the break.

Phoenix rallied in the third, going up 63-60 on Aron Baynes' basket. Portland again reclaimed the lead and went into the final period ahead 82-78.

Lillard's 3-pointer midway through the fourth gave Portland a 101-88 lead. The Blazers led by as many as 18 points in the last quarter.

Afterward, Suns coach Monty Williams was upset about what he felt were calls his team should have gotten.

“I'm more concerned with the lack of foul calling for our guys. I'm just like over it. I've watched (Booker) hit the floor over and over and over again, “ Williams said. ”That was a pretty physical game and there were 17 fouls called on them and 16 fouls called on us in a 48 minute game."

The two teams had met just last week in Phoenix with the Suns winning 127-117. Baynes had nine of the Suns' 19 3-pointers and finished with 37 points.

The Suns had another 19 3s on Sunday in a 140-131 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. They finished with 11 on Tuesday.

“Coming off the game we had in Phoenix, it was obvious we wanted to come back and show a lot more resistance, in a game that we really needed,” Lillard said. “To try and make this final push for the playoffs, we had to have this one.”

It was the first game with both new rules in place that included closing the locker rooms to reporters after the game because of coronavirus.

There were more empty seats than usual at Moda Center, and a couple of fans jokingly wore hazmat suits. The game ball was not passed down through the stands by fans before the game, a normal pre-game ritual.

“We had a presentation with our doctors last week. Our guys have tried to be on top of trying to keep the germs down even before this outbreak, with giving guys antibacterial stuff on the plane and the bus, that kind of thing," Williams said. "I just listen to the information and try to do the best I can to keep myself as clean as I can. It's a new normal for us.”

TIP INS

Suns: Assistant coach Steve Blake had three different stints with the Trail Blazers as a player. ... Ricky Rubio finished with 21 points and was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. ... Booker and Rubio each had nine assists. It was their fourth straight game with eight-plus apiece.

Trail Blazers: Portland was looking forward to the return of big man Jusuf Nurkic, who could make his season debut on Sunday. Nurkic has been recovering from a broken leg. ... Whiteside had his 51st double-double of the season. ... The Blazers were coming off a 123-111 loss at home to Sacramento on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers host Memphis on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 28
POR Trail Blazers 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Aron Baynes  
11:41 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-0
11:30 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 2-3
11:08   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
11:08 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
11:08 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
10:52 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 4-5
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
10:25   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
10:13   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:08 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk 6-5
9:53   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:43   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
9:27   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:16 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 6-7
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
9:04   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
8:56 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-7
8:40 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 8-10
8:16   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:59   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:57 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 8-12
7:49 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-12
7:32 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 11-14
7:16   Ricky Rubio missed layup, blocked by Damian Lillard  
7:16   PHO team rebound  
7:09   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   PHO team rebound  
7:05 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 13-14
6:51   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
6:35 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 13-16
6:21   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
6:21   Full timeout called  
6:21 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
6:21 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
6:03 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 15-19
5:48   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:36 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 15-21
5:20   Aron Baynes missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:07 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 15-24
4:55   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:46 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 15-26
4:43   Full timeout called  
4:23   Jevon Carter missed floating jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
4:20 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk 17-26
3:58   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
3:58   Carmelo Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:58   POR team rebound  
3:58 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-27
3:47   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:30 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 17-29
3:10 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 19-29
2:56 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 19-31
2:45 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 21-31
2:31 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 21-33
2:07   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
1:56   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:47 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 24-33
1:18   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:15 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 26-33
0:59 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 26-36
0:35   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:35   PHO team rebound  
0:34 +2 Aron Baynes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jevon Carter 28-36
0:21   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
POR Trail Blazers 18

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
11:37 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 30-36
11:21   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
11:10   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:01 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 30-39
10:45   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
10:45 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
10:45 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
10:23   Gary Trent Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
10:07   Aron Baynes missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
9:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:50   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
9:34 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 32-41
9:16   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:05 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 35-41
8:52   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:52   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
8:45   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:30   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:19 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 35-44
7:57 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 37-44
7:47   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
7:40   Out of bounds turnover on Mario Hezonja  
7:19 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 40-44
7:01   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
7:01 +1 Anfernee Simons made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
7:01 +1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by CJ McCollum  
6:45   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:36 +2 Devin Booker made hook shot 42-46
6:27 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 42-48
6:12 +2 Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 44-48
6:12   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
6:12   Full timeout called  
6:12 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 45-48
5:58   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jevon Carter  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:56   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
5:56 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
5:56 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
5:38   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:22   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
5:15   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Damian Lillard  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:09   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
4:45   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:23 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 49-48
4:07   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
4:07 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
4:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:07 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 50-49
4:07 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
3:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jevon Carter  
3:44   Damian Lillard missed layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:39   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
3:39   POR team rebound  
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
3:26   Dario Saric missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:23   Traveling violation turnover on Damian Lillard  
3:13   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:06   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
2:54   Full timeout called  
2:42   Dario Saric missed hook shot, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:31   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:22   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:13   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:05 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 50-52
1:41   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:36   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:27   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
1:12   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:01 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 53-52
0:45   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
0:33 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 53-54
0:12   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
0:01   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
POR Trail Blazers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 55-54
11:21 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 55-56
11:09 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-56
10:59 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 58-58
10:49   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:40 +2 Trevor Ariza made jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 58-60
10:24 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 61-60
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
10:01   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
9:52 +2 Aron Baynes made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 63-60
9:38 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 63-62
9:28   Devin Booker missed reverse layup  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:24   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
9:14 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 63-65
8:57   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:45 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 63-67
8:27   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Damian Lillard  
8:20   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
8:02 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 63-69
7:45 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 65-69
7:29   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 65-71
7:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:28 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 66-71
7:15   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:09   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:58   Full timeout called  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
6:38   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
6:38 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 66-72
6:38 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-73
6:27   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
6:21 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 68-73
5:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:47   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
5:47   Turnover on Aron Baynes  
5:27   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:19   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:02   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:54 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 71-73
4:31   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:24 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 73-73
4:04 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 73-76
3:53   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:50 +2 Dario Saric made reverse layup 75-76
3:36   CJ McCollum missed driving layup, blocked by Dario Saric  
3:35   POR team rebound  
3:25   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:23   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:12