BKN
BOS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|DeAndre Jordan vs. Tristan Thompson (Kyrie Irving gains possession)
|11:35
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:31
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|11:09
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point putback layup
|11:03
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|Nets 60 second timeout
|10:50
|
|Jayson Tatum blocks Kevin Durant's two point driving layup
|10:47
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Tristan Thompson misses two point driving hook shot
|10:08
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|+2
|Joe Harris makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|2-0
|9:39
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|9:36
|
|Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson makes two point putback dunk
|2-2
|9:14
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|5-2
|9:05
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|5-4
|8:54
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|7-4
|8:27
|
|DeAndre Jordan blocks Tristan Thompson's two point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Tristan Thompson personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|8:15
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|10-4
|7:52
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|10-7
|7:43
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point reverse layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|10-9
|7:17
|
|Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|7:17
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|7:17
|
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:15
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Marcus Smart misses two point jump shot
|6:56
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|6:52
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Jeff Teague defensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Joe Harris personal foul (Jeff Teague draws the foul)
|6:30
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|6:28
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|6:22
|
|DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)
|6:02
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point turnaround jump shot
|5:58
|
|Marcus Smart offensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|5:57
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (traveling)
|5:49
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|13-9
|5:29
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|13-12
|5:16
|
|Daniel Theis shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|5:16
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-12
|5:16
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-12
|4:55
|
|Jeff Teague turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)
|4:50
|
|Jaylen Brown blocks Kyrie Irving's two point driving layup
|4:49
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|4:47
|
|Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot
|4:45
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Jarrett Allen blocks Marcus Smart's two point finger roll layup
|4:32
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|4:29
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis makes two point dunk (Grant Williams assists)
|15-14
|4:13
|
|+3
|Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|18-14
|4:02
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:54
|
|Jaylen Brown personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|3:42
|
|Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|3:33
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive foul (Charge) (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|3:33
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|3:20
|
|Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|3:06
|
|Caris LeVert blocks Jeff Teague's two point driving layup
|3:03
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (out of bounds step)
|2:37
|
|+3
|Payton Pritchard makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists)
|18-17
|2:23
|
|Tristan Thompson blocks Taurean Prince's two point driving layup
|2:20
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point putback dunk
|20-17
|2:04
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot
|2:04
|
|Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson makes two point putback dunk
|20-19
|1:46
|
|Jeff Green misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Taurean Prince personal foul (Loose ball) (Tristan Thompson draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point driving layup
|1:28
|
|Nets defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Tristan Thompson personal foul (Loose ball) (Taurean Prince draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|+1
|Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-19
|1:28
|
|+1
|Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|1:12
|
|Tristan Thompson offensive foul (Jeff Green draws the foul)
|1:12
|
|Tristan Thompson turnover (offensive foul)
|1:02
|
|Grant Williams blocks Jeff Green's two point driving layup
|1:02
|
|Celtics defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Taurean Prince personal foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)
|0:47
|
|Semi Ojeleye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:47
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|0:47
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|0:34
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point driving layup
|24-20
|0:26
|
|Kevin Durant personal foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-21
|0:26
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-22
|0:03
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot
|0:01
|
|Jeff Green offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point putback dunk
|26-22
|0:00
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:41
|
|Jeff Teague misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (traveling)
|11:22
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving layup (Grant Williams assists)
|26-24
|11:07
|
|Jarrett Allen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk (Grant Williams assists)
|26-26
|10:44
|
|Payton Pritchard shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-26
|10:44
|
|Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:42
|
|Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Jarrett Allen blocks Semi Ojeleye's two point driving layup
|10:27
|
|Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound
|10:27
|
|+2
|Semi Ojeleye makes two point putback dunk
|27-28
|10:19
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point driving layup
|10:19
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|+3
|Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|30-28
|9:53
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:31
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot
|30-30
|9:22
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Teague steals)
|9:18
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point dunk
|9:16
|
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|9:16
|
|+2
|Grant Williams makes two point putback layup
|30-32
|9:08
|
|Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Semi Ojeleye personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point driving dunk (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|32-32
|8:41
|
|+3
|Semi Ojeleye makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists)
|32-35
|8:24
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (traveling)
|8:06
|
|Taurean Prince blocks Jayson Tatum's two point jump shot
|8:04
|
|Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|+2
|Payton Pritchard makes two point floating jump shot (Semi Ojeleye assists)
|32-37
|7:43
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (bad pass) (Payton Pritchard steals)
|7:33
|
|Semi Ojeleye misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Nets defensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Daniel Theis personal foul (Loose ball) (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|7:18
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|7:04
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|7:00
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie offensive foul (Charge) (Daniel Theis draws the foul)
|7:00
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (offensive foul)
|7:00
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|6:47
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|6:39
|
|Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|6:24
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|34-37
|6:04
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|34-39
|5:47
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Payton Pritchard steals)
|5:42
|
|Payton Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|5:38
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+2
|DeAndre Jordan makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|36-39
|5:05
|
|Payton Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|5:01
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point layup
|4:59
|
|Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Kevin Durant personal foul (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Daniel Theis assists)
|36-41
|4:46
|
|Joe Harris shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:42
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Daniel Theis offensive foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Daniel Theis turnover (offensive foul)
|4:17
|
|Jaylen Brown personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:17
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:14
|
|Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|38-41
|3:55
|
|Brad Stevens technical foul
|3:55
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|39-41
|3:48
|
|+2
|Grant Williams makes two point driving layup
|39-43
|3:37
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot
|42-43
|3:32
|
|Joe Harris personal foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|3:24
|
|Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|45-43
|3:15
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)
|3:00
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|2:56
|
|Jeff Green shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|2:56
|
|Nets 60 second timeout
|2:56
|
|Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:56
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|2:56
|
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-44
|2:47
|
|Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point turnaround jump shot
|45-47
|2:03
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|1:53
|
|Jeff Teague shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|1:53
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-47
|1:53
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-47
|1:41
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point finger roll layup (Jeff Teague assists)
|47-49
|1:28
|
|Jayson Tatum personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-49
|1:28
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-49
|1:05
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|49-51
|0:55
|
|Grant Williams shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-51
|0:55
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-51
|0:41
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point step back jump shot
|51-54
|0:35
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|0:12
|
|Jeff Teague turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|0:08
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)
|0:03
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie blocks Jayson Tatum's two point putback layup
|0:00
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound