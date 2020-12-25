BKN
BOS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
BKN
Nets
26
BOS
Celtics
22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   DeAndre Jordan vs. Tristan Thompson (Kyrie Irving gains possession)  
11:35   Kyrie Irving misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:31   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
11:14   Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot  
11:11   Tristan Thompson offensive rebound  
11:09   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Jaylen Brown offensive rebound  
11:04   Jaylen Brown misses two point putback layup  
11:03   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
11:02   Nets 60 second timeout  
10:50   Jayson Tatum blocks Kevin Durant's two point driving layup  
10:47   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
10:43   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
10:35   Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot  
10:33   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
10:21   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Tristan Thompson offensive rebound  
10:13   Tristan Thompson misses two point driving hook shot  
10:08   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
10:00 +2 Joe Harris makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 2-0
9:39   Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot  
9:36   Tristan Thompson offensive rebound  
9:36 +2 Tristan Thompson makes two point putback dunk 2-2
9:14 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 5-2
9:05 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists) 5-4
8:54 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 7-4
8:27   DeAndre Jordan blocks Tristan Thompson's two point jump shot  
8:24   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
8:20   Tristan Thompson personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
8:15 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists) 10-4
7:52 +3 Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists) 10-7
7:43   Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
7:26 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point reverse layup (Marcus Smart assists) 10-9
7:17   Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
7:17 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
7:17   Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:15   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
6:59   Marcus Smart misses two point jump shot  
6:56   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
6:52   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
6:48   Jeff Teague defensive rebound  
6:45   Joe Harris personal foul (Jeff Teague draws the foul)  
6:30   Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot  
6:28   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
6:22   DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
6:22   DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)  
6:02   Jayson Tatum misses two point turnaround jump shot  
5:58   Marcus Smart offensive rebound  
5:57   Jaylen Brown misses two point floating jump shot  
5:57   Jaylen Brown offensive rebound  
5:57   Jaylen Brown turnover (traveling)  
5:49 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists) 13-9
5:29 +3 Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists) 13-12
5:16   Daniel Theis shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
5:16 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-12
5:16 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-12
4:55   Jeff Teague turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)  
4:50   Jaylen Brown blocks Kyrie Irving's two point driving layup  
4:49   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
4:47   Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot  
4:45   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
4:32   Jarrett Allen blocks Marcus Smart's two point finger roll layup  
4:32   Celtics offensive rebound  
4:29 +2 Daniel Theis makes two point dunk (Grant Williams assists) 15-14
4:13 +3 Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 18-14
4:02   Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:54   Jaylen Brown personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
3:42   Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot  
3:40   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
3:33   Jaylen Brown offensive foul (Charge) (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)  
3:33   Jaylen Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
3:20   Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot  
3:17   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
3:06   Caris LeVert blocks Jeff Teague's two point driving layup  
3:03   Jeff Green defensive rebound  
2:58   Caris LeVert turnover (out of bounds step)  
2:37 +3 Payton Pritchard makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists) 18-17
2:23   Tristan Thompson blocks Taurean Prince's two point driving layup  
2:20   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Jarrett Allen makes two point putback dunk 20-17
2:04   Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot  
2:04   Tristan Thompson offensive rebound  
1:58 +2 Tristan Thompson makes two point putback dunk 20-19
1:46   Jeff Green misses three point jump shot  
1:45   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
1:34   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Celtics offensive rebound  
1:35   Taurean Prince personal foul (Loose ball) (Tristan Thompson draws the foul)  
1:28   Jeff Teague misses two point driving layup  
1:28   Nets defensive rebound  
1:28   Tristan Thompson personal foul (Loose ball) (Taurean Prince draws the foul)  
1:28 +1 Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
1:28 +1 Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
1:12   Tristan Thompson offensive foul (Jeff Green draws the foul)  
1:12   Tristan Thompson turnover (offensive foul)  
1:02   Grant Williams blocks Jeff Green's two point driving layup  
1:02   Celtics defensive rebound  
0:47   Taurean Prince personal foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)  
0:47   Semi Ojeleye misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:47   Celtics offensive rebound  
0:47 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-20
0:34 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point driving layup 24-20
0:26   Kevin Durant personal foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-21
0:26 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-22
0:03   Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot  
0:01   Jeff Green offensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Jeff Green makes two point putback dunk 26-22
0:00   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Celtics offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN
Nets
25
BOS
Celtics
32

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Jeff Teague misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
11:32   Caris LeVert turnover (traveling)  
11:22 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point driving layup (Grant Williams assists) 26-24
11:07   Jarrett Allen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:52 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk (Grant Williams assists) 26-26
10:44   Payton Pritchard shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
10:44 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-26
10:44   Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:42   Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound  
10:31   Jarrett Allen blocks Semi Ojeleye's two point driving layup  
10:27   Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound  
10:27 +2 Semi Ojeleye makes two point putback dunk 27-28
10:19   Caris LeVert misses two point driving layup  
10:19   Nets offensive rebound  
10:19   Payton Pritchard personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
10:11 +3 Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists) 30-28
9:53   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Caris LeVert defensive rebound  
9:48   Caris LeVert turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:31 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot 30-30
9:22   Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Teague steals)  
9:18   Jeff Teague misses two point dunk  
9:16   Grant Williams offensive rebound  
9:16 +2 Grant Williams makes two point putback layup 30-32
9:08   Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Nets offensive rebound  
9:08   Semi Ojeleye personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
9:00 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point driving dunk (DeAndre Jordan assists) 32-32
8:41 +3 Semi Ojeleye makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists) 32-35
8:24   Caris LeVert turnover (traveling)  
8:06   Taurean Prince blocks Jayson Tatum's two point jump shot  
8:04   Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound  
8:00 +2 Payton Pritchard makes two point floating jump shot (Semi Ojeleye assists) 32-37
7:43   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (bad pass) (Payton Pritchard steals)  
7:33   Semi Ojeleye misses two point jump shot  
7:32   Nets defensive rebound  
7:32   Daniel Theis personal foul (Loose ball) (Caris LeVert draws the foul)  
7:18   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
7:14   DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound  
7:04   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
7:02   DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound  
7:00   Spencer Dinwiddie offensive foul (Charge) (Daniel Theis draws the foul)  
7:00   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (offensive foul)  
7:00   Celtics 60 second timeout  
6:47   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:44   Jaylen Brown offensive rebound  
6:39   Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
6:24 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point fadeaway jump shot 34-37
6:04 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point fadeaway jump shot 34-39
5:47   Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Payton Pritchard steals)  
5:42   Payton Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
5:38   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
5:29 +2 DeAndre Jordan makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyrie Irving assists) 36-39
5:05   Payton Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Kyrie Irving steals)  
5:01   Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point layup  
4:59   Payton Pritchard defensive rebound  
4:52   Kevin Durant personal foul (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)  
4:46 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Daniel Theis assists) 36-41
4:46   Joe Harris shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
4:46   Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:42   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
4:36   Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
4:27   Daniel Theis offensive foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
4:27   Daniel Theis turnover (offensive foul)  
4:17   Jaylen Brown personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
4:17   DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:17   Nets offensive rebound  
4:17   DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:14   Kyrie Irving offensive rebound  
4:11 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup 38-41
3:55   Brad Stevens technical foul  
3:55 +1 Kevin Durant makes technical free throw 1 of 1 39-41
3:48 +2 Grant Williams makes two point driving layup 39-43
3:37 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot 42-43
3:32   Joe Harris personal foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)  
3:24   Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot  
3:18   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
3:15 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 45-43
3:15   Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)  
3:00   Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)  
2:56   Jeff Green shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
2:56   Nets 60 second timeout  
2:56   Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:56   Celtics offensive rebound  
2:56 +1 Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-44
2:47   Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
2:20 +3 Jayson Tatum makes three point turnaround jump shot 45-47
2:03   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
1:56   Jayson Tatum turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  
1:53   Jeff Teague shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)  
1:53 +1 Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-47
1:53 +1 Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-47
1:41 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point finger roll layup (Jeff Teague assists) 47-49
1:28   Jayson Tatum personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
1:28 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-49
1:28 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-49
1:05 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists) 49-51
0:55   Grant Williams shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)  
0:55 +1 Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-51
0:55 +1 Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-51
0:41 +3 Jayson Tatum makes three point step back jump shot 51-54
0:35   Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Payton Pritchard defensive rebound  
0:12   Jeff Teague turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  
0:08   Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)  
0:03   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Jayson Tatum offensive rebound  
0:00   Spencer Dinwiddie blocks Jayson Tatum's two point putback layup  
0:00   Jeff Green defensive rebound  