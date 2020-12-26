IND
CHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Myles Turner vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Coby White gains possession)
|11:48
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|0-3
|11:27
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|2-3
|11:12
|
|Myles Turner blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point driving layup
|11:12
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|
|Myles Turner defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup
|10:45
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Victor Oladipo misses two point floating jump shot
|10:34
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|
|T.J. Warren defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|4-3
|10:00
|
|Myles Turner shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|10:00
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-4
|10:00
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-5
|9:45
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup
|6-5
|9:34
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|6-7
|9:23
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point driving layup
|8-7
|9:14
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot
|8-10
|9:02
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|8-13
|8:27
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point jump shot
|10-13
|8:19
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point reverse layup
|8:03
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|7:48
|
|Myles Turner blocks Coby White's two point driving layup
|7:48
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|T.J. Warren misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Zach LaVine personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|7:19
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:19
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:17
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|10-16
|6:48
|
|Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:34
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point driving layup
|10-18
|6:17
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot (T.J. Warren assists)
|12-18
|6:04
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup
|5:59
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Coby White blocks Victor Oladipo's two point driving layup
|5:56
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|5:54
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|14-18
|5:40
|
|Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|5:29
|
|Tomas Satoransky turnover (lost ball) (Myles Turner steals)
|5:27
|
|Victor Oladipo turnover (double dribble)
|5:12
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|5:09
|
|Myles Turner defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup (Myles Turner assists)
|16-18
|4:50
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|
|Myles Turner defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|
|Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|4:12
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|4:12
|
|T.J. Warren shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|4:12
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:12
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|4:12
|
|+1
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|3:52
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup
|3:47
|
|T.J. Warren offensive rebound
|3:47
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point putback layup
|18-19
|3:37
|
|Myles Turner shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|3:37
|
|+1
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|3:37
|
|+1
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-21
|3:22
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|20-21
|3:07
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|20-23
|2:47
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|23-23
|2:33
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|2:26
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup
|2:23
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|2:09
|
|T.J. Warren misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|2:07
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|23-25
|1:32
|
|Jump ball. Domantas Sabonis vs. Lauri Markkanen (Doug McDermott gains possession)
|1:31
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|
|Garrett Temple defensive rebound
|1:20
|
|Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|1:16
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Garrett Temple personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|1:02
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:52
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|T.J. McConnell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:40
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Justin Holiday steals)
|0:38
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday makes two point dunk
|25-25
|0:32
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|25-27
|0:32
|
|T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-28
|0:22
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell makes two point layup
|27-28
|0:04
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Garrett Temple offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Garrett Temple misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:45
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point reverse layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
|29-28
|11:31
|
|+3
|Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Garrett Temple assists)
|29-31
|11:09
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Tomas Satoransky steals)
|11:05
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup
|29-33
|11:05
|
|Domantas Sabonis shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|11:05
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:03
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|10:50
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Holiday steals)
|10:36
|
|Tomas Satoransky blocks Aaron Holiday's two point driving layup
|10:25
|
|Doug McDermott offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott makes two point putback layup
|31-33
|10:18
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Coby White assists)
|31-35
|10:12
|
|Coby White personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)
|10:06
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
|33-35
|10:06
|
|Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|10:06
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-35
|9:54
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (T.J. McConnell steals)
|9:45
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|+3
|Denzel Valentine makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|34-38
|9:12
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Temple steals)
|9:10
|
|T.J. McConnell personal foul (Take) (Garrett Temple draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk (Garrett Temple assists)
|34-40
|8:49
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|8:44
|
|Coby White shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:44
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|8:44
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-40
|8:38
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (T.J. McConnell steals)
|8:33
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (T.J. McConnell assists)
|37-40
|8:11
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point step back jump shot
|8:07
|
|Aaron Holiday defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|8:01
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-40
|8:01
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-40
|7:58
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (T.J. McConnell steals)
|7:55
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Aaron Holiday assists)
|41-40
|7:55
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|7:43
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:32
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (traveling)
|7:17
|
|Denzel Valentine misses two point floating jump shot
|7:14
|
|Doug McDermott defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (traveling)
|6:52
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Holiday steals)
|6:47
|
|+2
|Aaron Holiday makes two point layup
|43-40
|6:34
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Doug McDermott defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell makes two point driving layup
|45-40
|6:14
|
|Zach LaVine offensive foul (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)
|6:14
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (offensive foul)
|6:04
|
|+3
|Doug McDermott makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|48-40
|5:44
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|5:42
|
|Doug McDermott defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|5:29
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|5:29
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-40
|5:29
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:29
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
|5:09
|
|Doug McDermott defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott makes two point finger roll layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
|51-40
|4:52
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)
|4:47
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday makes two point driving dunk
|53-40
|4:34
|
|Aaron Holiday personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|4:25
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|+2
|Aaron Holiday makes two point driving layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
|55-40
|3:52
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point driving layup
|3:52
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup
|3:45
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|3:45
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk
|55-42
|3:31
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|55-45
|3:12
|
|Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|3:12
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:12
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|3:12
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-45
|3:04
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)
|2:46
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|
|T.J. Warren offensive rebound
|2:42
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point layup
|58-45
|2:22
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|
|Tomas Satoransky offensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky makes two point putback layup
|58-47
|2:10
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (T.J. Warren draws the foul)
|2:10
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. technical foul
|2:10
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|59-47
|2:10
|
|T.J. Warren misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:10
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|2:10
|
|+1
|T.J. Warren makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-47
|1:55
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Myles Turner misses two point layup
|1:42
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Myles Turner personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|+1
|Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-48
|1:35
|
|+1
|Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-49
|1:25
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|63-49
|1:16
|
|Justin Holiday shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-50
|1:16
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-51
|1:05
|
|Zach LaVine personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)
|1:05
|
|+1
|Justin Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-51
|1:05
|
|Justin Holiday misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:03
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:52
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup
|64-53
|0:30
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren makes two point layup (Victor Oladipo assists)
|66-53
|0:14
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot
|66-56
|0:02
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup
|0:02
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period