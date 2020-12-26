IND
CHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
IND
Pacers
27
CHI
Bulls
28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Myles Turner vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Coby White gains possession)  
11:48 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 0-3
11:27 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup (Domantas Sabonis assists) 2-3
11:12   Myles Turner blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point driving layup  
11:12   Bulls offensive rebound  
11:06   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Myles Turner defensive rebound  
10:56   Myles Turner misses three point jump shot  
10:52   Coby White defensive rebound  
10:47   Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup  
10:45   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
10:37   Victor Oladipo misses two point floating jump shot  
10:34   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
10:27   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:24   T.J. Warren defensive rebound  
10:15 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 4-3
10:00   Myles Turner shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
10:00 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-4
10:00 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-5
9:45 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup 6-5
9:34 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists) 6-7
9:23 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point driving layup 8-7
9:14 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot 8-10
9:02   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
8:47 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 8-13
8:27 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point jump shot 10-13
8:19   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
8:03   Domantas Sabonis misses two point reverse layup  
8:03   Bulls defensive rebound  
8:03   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
7:48   Myles Turner blocks Coby White's two point driving layup  
7:48   Bulls offensive rebound  
7:42   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:39   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
7:22   T.J. Warren misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
7:19   Zach LaVine personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
7:19   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:19   Pacers offensive rebound  
7:19   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:17   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
7:04 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 10-16
6:48   Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Bulls defensive rebound  
6:48   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:34 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point driving layup 10-18
6:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot (T.J. Warren assists) 12-18
6:04   Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup  
5:59   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
5:55   Coby White blocks Victor Oladipo's two point driving layup  
5:56   Pacers offensive rebound  
5:54 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 14-18
5:40   Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
5:29   Tomas Satoransky turnover (lost ball) (Myles Turner steals)  
5:27   Victor Oladipo turnover (double dribble)  
5:12   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup  
5:09   Myles Turner defensive rebound  
5:06 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point driving layup (Myles Turner assists) 16-18
4:50   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
4:47   Myles Turner defensive rebound  
4:33   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
4:31   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
4:12   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup  
4:12   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
4:12   T.J. Warren shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
4:12   Wendell Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:12   Bulls offensive rebound  
4:12 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-19
3:52   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup  
3:47   T.J. Warren offensive rebound  
3:47 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point putback layup 18-19
3:37   Myles Turner shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
3:37 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
3:37 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
3:22 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 20-21
3:07 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup (Tomas Satoransky assists) 20-23
2:47 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 23-23
2:33   Pacers 60 second timeout  
2:26   Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup  
2:23   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
2:09   T.J. Warren misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
2:07   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:01 +2 Tomas Satoransky makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 23-25
1:32   Jump ball. Domantas Sabonis vs. Lauri Markkanen (Doug McDermott gains possession)  
1:31   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Garrett Temple defensive rebound  
1:20   Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
1:16   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound  
1:10   Garrett Temple personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)  
1:02   Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:52   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
0:50   T.J. McConnell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:40   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Justin Holiday steals)  
0:38 +2 Justin Holiday makes two point dunk 25-25
0:32 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Tomas Satoransky assists) 25-27
0:32   T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
0:32 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-28
0:22 +2 T.J. McConnell makes two point layup 27-28
0:04   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Garrett Temple offensive rebound  
0:00   Garrett Temple misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND
Pacers
39
CHI
Bulls
28

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point reverse layup (T.J. McConnell assists) 29-28
11:31 +3 Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Garrett Temple assists) 29-31
11:09   Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Tomas Satoransky steals)  
11:05 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup 29-33
11:05   Domantas Sabonis shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
11:05   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:03   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
10:50   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
10:48   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
10:40   Lauri Markkanen turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Holiday steals)  
10:36   Tomas Satoransky blocks Aaron Holiday's two point driving layup  
10:25   Doug McDermott offensive rebound  
10:25 +2 Doug McDermott makes two point putback layup 31-33
10:18 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Coby White assists) 31-35
10:12   Coby White personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)  
10:06 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (T.J. McConnell assists) 33-35
10:06   Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
10:06 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-35
9:54   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (T.J. McConnell steals)  
9:45   Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
9:29 +3 Denzel Valentine makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 34-38
9:12   Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Temple steals)  
9:10   T.J. McConnell personal foul (Take) (Garrett Temple draws the foul)  
8:53 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk (Garrett Temple assists) 34-40
8:49   Pacers 60 second timeout  
8:44   Coby White shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
8:44   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:44   Pacers offensive rebound  
8:44 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-40
8:38   Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (T.J. McConnell steals)  
8:33 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (T.J. McConnell assists) 37-40
8:11   Lauri Markkanen misses two point step back jump shot  
8:07   Aaron Holiday defensive rebound  
8:01   Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
8:01 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-40
8:01 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-40
7:58   Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (T.J. McConnell steals)  
7:55 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Aaron Holiday assists) 41-40
7:55   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:43   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (traveling)  
7:32   Domantas Sabonis turnover (traveling)  
7:17   Denzel Valentine misses two point floating jump shot  
7:14   Doug McDermott defensive rebound  
7:11   Aaron Holiday turnover (traveling)  
6:52   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Holiday steals)  
6:47 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point layup 43-40
6:34   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Doug McDermott defensive rebound  
6:26 +2 T.J. McConnell makes two point driving layup 45-40
6:14   Zach LaVine offensive foul (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)  
6:14   Zach LaVine turnover (offensive foul)  
6:04 +3 Doug McDermott makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 48-40
5:44   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
5:42   Doug McDermott defensive rebound  
5:29   Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:29   Bulls 60 second timeout  
5:29 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-40
5:29   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:29   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:12   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point step back jump shot  
5:09   Doug McDermott defensive rebound  
4:57 +2 Doug McDermott makes two point finger roll layup (T.J. McConnell assists) 51-40
4:52   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)  
4:47 +2 Justin Holiday makes two point driving dunk 53-40
4:34   Aaron Holiday personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
4:25   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
4:22   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
4:14 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point driving layup (T.J. McConnell assists) 55-40
3:52   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
3:55   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point driving layup  
3:52   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
3:51   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup  
3:45   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
3:45 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk 55-42
3:31   Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
3:21 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists) 55-45
3:12   Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
3:12   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:12   Pacers offensive rebound  
3:12 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-45
3:04   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
2:54   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)  
2:46   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
2:44   T.J. Warren offensive rebound  
2:42 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point layup 58-45
2:22   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:19   Tomas Satoransky offensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Tomas Satoransky makes two point putback layup 58-47
2:10   Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (T.J. Warren draws the foul)  
2:10   Wendell Carter Jr. technical foul  
2:10 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes technical free throw 1 of 1 59-47
2:10   T.J. Warren misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:10   Pacers offensive rebound  
2:10 +1 T.J. Warren makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-47
1:55   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Justin Holiday defensive rebound  
1:44   Myles Turner misses two point layup  
1:42   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
1:35   Myles Turner personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
1:35 +1 Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-48
1:35 +1 Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-49
1:25 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 63-49
1:16   Justin Holiday shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
1:16 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-50
1:16 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-51
1:05   Zach LaVine personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)  
1:05 +1 Justin Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-51
1:05   Justin Holiday misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:03   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:52 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup 64-53
0:30 +2 T.J. Warren makes two point layup (Victor Oladipo assists) 66-53
0:14 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot 66-56
0:02   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup  
0:02   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
0:00   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  