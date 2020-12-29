|
Saddiq Bey misses two point driving layup
11:31
Damion Lee defensive rebound
11:16
Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Rose steals)
11:05
Andrew Wiggins blocks Derrick Rose's two point driving layup
11:00
Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
10:54
+3
Delon Wright makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
24-32
10:40
Damion Lee misses three point jump shot
10:38
Delon Wright defensive rebound
10:18
+3
Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
24-35
10:04
+2
Jordan Poole makes two point finger roll layup (Brad Wanamaker assists)
26-35
10:04
Isaiah Stewart defensive goaltending violation
9:43
+3
Blake Griffin makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
26-38
9:30
Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving dunk
9:28
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
9:08
Saddiq Bey misses two point fadeaway jump shot
9:05
Kevon Looney defensive rebound
8:57
Saddiq Bey shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
8:57
+1
Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-38
8:57
+1
Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-38
8:34
Blake Griffin misses two point floating jump shot
8:34
Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
8:34
Kevon Looney personal foul (Isaiah Stewart draws the foul)
8:26
Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
8:26
+1
Blake Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-39
8:26
+1
Blake Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-40
8:07
Isaiah Stewart blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point jump shot
8:02
Damion Lee offensive rebound
7:59
+3
Damion Lee makes three point jump shot
31-40
7:46
Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
7:43
Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
7:38
Andrew Wiggins misses two point step back jump shot
7:35
Jordan Poole offensive rebound
7:34
Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot
7:31
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
7:20
Delon Wright misses three point jump shot
7:20
Warriors defensive rebound
7:04
+2
James Wiseman makes two point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
33-40
6:47
Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
6:45
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
6:40
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point driving dunk
35-40
6:40
Pistons 60 second timeout
6:30
Josh Jackson turnover (back court violation)
6:18
James Wiseman misses three point jump shot
6:18
Warriors offensive rebound
6:04
James Wiseman misses two point layup
6:04
Warriors offensive rebound
5:57
James Wiseman misses three point jump shot
5:54
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
5:45
+2
Josh Jackson makes two point driving layup
35-42
5:30
Damion Lee misses three point jump shot
5:28
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
5:12
Jerami Grant offensive foul (Charge) (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
5:12
Jerami Grant turnover (offensive foul)
5:03
Stephen Curry turnover (traveling)
4:52
Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
4:50
Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
4:37
James Wiseman misses two point jump shot
4:34
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
4:20
+3
Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
35-45
4:20
Warriors 60 second timeout
4:08
Blake Griffin shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
4:08
+1
Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-45
4:08
Brad Wanamaker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:05
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
3:46
+2
Josh Jackson makes two point driving layup
36-47
3:43
Josh Jackson shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
3:43
+1
Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-47
3:43
Brad Wanamaker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:41
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
3:32
Juan Toscano-Anderson personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
3:16
Mason Plumlee misses three point jump shot
3:12
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
2:58
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot
2:56
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
2:47
Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
2:45
Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
2:32
+3
Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
40-47
2:27
Stephen Curry personal foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
2:15
Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
2:13
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
2:09
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
2:05
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
2:03
Stephen Curry turnover (lost ball) (Jerami Grant steals)
1:59
Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot
1:56
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
1:49
Jerami Grant turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)
1:48
Mason Plumlee personal foul (Take) (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
1:38
+2
Eric Paschall makes two point dunk (Stephen Curry assists)
42-47
1:23
Stephen Curry shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
1:23
+1
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-48
1:23
+1
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-49
1:08
+2
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point driving dunk (Stephen Curry assists)
44-49
1:01
James Wiseman shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
1:01
+1
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-50
1:01
Josh Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:58
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
0:53
Jerami Grant shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
0:53
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:53
Warriors offensive rebound
0:53
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-50
0:32
Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
0:25
Jerami Grant offensive rebound
0:24
Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot
0:24
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
0:24
Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
0:24
+1
Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-51
0:24
Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:22
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
0:03
Josh Jackson shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
0:03
Josh Jackson technical foul
0:03
+1
Stephen Curry makes technical free throw 1 of 1
46-51
0:03
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-51
0:00
Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
0:00
Pistons offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
