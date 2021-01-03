|
12:00
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant vs. DeAndre Jordan (Kevin Durant gains possession)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
+3
|
Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|
0-3
|
11:04
|
|
+3
|
Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
|
3-3
|
10:46
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses two point layup
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Deni Avdija turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-4
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-5
|
10:18
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point layup
|
5-5
|
9:53
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses two point layup
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Rui Hachimura makes two point turnaround jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|
7-5
|
9:11
|
|
|
Deni Avdija blocks Kyrie Irving's two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving blocks Russell Westbrook's two point driving layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Nets defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook (Nets gains possession)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot
|
9-5
|
8:01
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|
9-7
|
7:40
|
|
|
Deni Avdija misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Deni Avdija personal foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|
9-10
|
7:14
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot shooting foul (Russell Westbrook draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-10
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
7:03
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
13-10
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point floating jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|
13-12
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
15-12
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Nets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists)
|
15-14
|
5:49
|
|
|
Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-15
|
5:28
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Ish Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving blocks Ish Smith's two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Wizards offensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Scott Brooks technical foul
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook technical foul
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Kyrie Irving makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
15-16
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Kyrie Irving makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
15-17
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Ish Smith assists)
|
17-17
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot
|
17-20
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bryant makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
19-20
|
4:37
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-20
|
4:25
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
+3
|
Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|
23-20
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Kyrie Irving makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Landry Shamet assists)
|
23-22
|
3:50
|
|
|
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jerome Robinson shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-23
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point putback layup
|
25-23
|
2:55
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jerome Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Ish Smith misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Caris LeVert blocks Jerome Robinson's two point driving layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Ish Smith makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
|
28-23
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jerome Robinson shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-24
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-25
|
1:23
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ish Smith offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen blocks Russell Westbrook's two point layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Ish Smith offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
+3
|
Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Landry Shamet assists)
|
28-28
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen shooting foul (Robin Lopez draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+1
|
Robin Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-28
|
0:51
|
|
|
Robin Lopez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kevin Durant offensive foul (Jerome Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Nets defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Davis Bertans defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wizards offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|