11:43
Mike Conley misses two point jump shot
11:38
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
11:32
Joe Ingles personal foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)
11:20
Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point jump shot
11:17
Mike Conley defensive rebound
11:12
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
37-19
10:57
+2
Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Frank Jackson assists)
37-21
10:42
+2
Mike Conley makes two point floating jump shot
39-21
10:28
+3
Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Saddiq Bey assists)
39-24
10:14
Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
10:11
Frank Jackson defensive rebound
10:11
Sekou Doumbouya offensive foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
10:11
Sekou Doumbouya turnover (offensive foul)
9:55
+2
Georges Niang makes two point layup (Mike Conley assists)
41-24
9:44
Georges Niang shooting foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
9:44
+1
Sekou Doumbouya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-25
9:44
+1
Sekou Doumbouya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-26
9:29
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
9:26
Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
9:23
Jahlil Okafor turnover (bad pass) (Mike Conley steals)
9:22
+2
Mike Conley makes two point layup
43-26
9:22
Pistons 60 second timeout
9:05
+3
Frank Jackson makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists)
43-29
8:51
Wayne Ellington blocks Jordan Clarkson's two point jump shot
8:47
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
8:43
Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
8:42
Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
8:36
+3
Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Frank Jackson assists)
43-32
8:19
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
46-32
8:06
Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot
8:03
Mike Conley defensive rebound
7:52
+2
Mike Conley makes two point floating jump shot
48-32
7:26
Sekou Doumbouya misses three point jump shot
7:23
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
7:11
Georges Niang misses three point jump shot
7:09
Frank Jackson defensive rebound
7:07
Frank Jackson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
6:54
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point floating jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
50-32
6:28
+2
Delon Wright makes two point jump shot
50-34
6:06
Donovan Mitchell misses two point layup
6:02
Derrick Favors offensive rebound
6:02
Derrick Favors misses two point putback layup
5:59
Derrick Favors offensive rebound
5:59
Derrick Favors misses two point putback layup
5:59
Derrick Favors offensive rebound
5:58
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point putback layup
52-34
5:43
Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
5:42
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
5:37
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
5:35
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
5:14
Delon Wright blocks Jordan Clarkson's two point layup
5:13
Jazz offensive rebound
5:14
Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)
4:59
Wayne Ellington misses two point reverse layup
4:56
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
4:55
Saddiq Bey personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
4:47
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
4:43
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
4:33
Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
4:30
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
4:18
Wayne Ellington personal foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
4:18
Jazz 60 second timeout
4:03
Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)
3:51
Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
3:48
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
3:39
Jump ball. Donovan Mitchell vs. Wayne Ellington (Rudy Gobert gains possession)
3:31
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
3:29
Pistons defensive rebound
3:10
+2
Jerami Grant makes two point dunk (Delon Wright assists)
52-36
2:58
Blake Griffin shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
2:58
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:58
Jazz offensive rebound
2:58
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:55
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
2:41
Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
2:39
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
2:34
+2
Donovan Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
54-36
2:34
Josh Jackson shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
2:34
Donovan Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:31
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
2:13
+2
Blake Griffin makes two point layup (Mason Plumlee assists)
54-38
1:56
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
1:54
Delon Wright defensive rebound
1:41
Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
1:38
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
1:37
Rudy Gobert turnover (out of bounds step)
1:12
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
1:11
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
0:57
Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
0:57
+1
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
55-38
0:57
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:54
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
0:43
+2
Jerami Grant makes two point floating jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
55-40
0:32
+2
Mike Conley makes two point driving layup
57-40
0:11
Rudy Gobert blocks Isaiah Stewart's two point layup
0:00
End of period
