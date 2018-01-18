2018 NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James, Stephen Curry voted team captains
LeBron and Steph will be the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday on TNT, marking the beginning of a brand new format for the NBA. No longer East vs. West, the league has gone to using captains who will select their own teams among the pool of All-Stars. These two captains will be the top vote leaders from each conference.
LeBron James was the top vote-getter from the East and will be one of the team captains, while Stephen Curry is the captain from the West.
Here are your 2018 NBA All-Star starters:
Eastern Conference
Starters
Western Conference
Starters
-
All-Star starters selected: Takeaways
There were some weird discrepancies between the fan, media and player votes
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, news
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Thursday night
-
Afflalo suspended two games for punch
Arron Afflalo was involved in an altercation with Timberwolves big man Nemanja Bjelica on...
-
N.E.R.D to headline ASG halftime show
Fergie and Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies will sing their respective national ant...
-
Gentry sets trade price on Davis
Based on Gentry's tongue-in-cheek price, Boston is highly unlikely to acquire the big man
-
Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Larry Hartstein is 22-11 in ATS picks for or against the Timberwolves and has a play for T...
Add a Comment