2018 NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James, Stephen Curry voted team captains

LeBron and Steph will be the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday on TNT, marking the beginning of a brand new format for the NBA. No longer East vs. West, the league has gone to using captains who will select their own teams among the pool of All-Stars. These two captains will be the top vote leaders from each conference.

LeBron James was the top vote-getter from the East and will be one of the team captains, while Stephen Curry is the captain from the West.

Here are your 2018 NBA All-Star starters:

Eastern Conference

Starters

View Profile
LeBron James CLE • SF • 23
View Profile
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34
View Profile
Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21
View Profile
Kyrie Irving BOS • PG • 11
View Profile
DeMar DeRozan TOR • SG • 10

Western Conference

Starters

View Profile
Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30
View Profile
James Harden HOU • SG • 13
View Profile
Kevin Durant GS • SF • 35
View Profile
Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23
View Profile
DeMarcus Cousins NO • C • 0
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories