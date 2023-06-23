The Charlotte Hornets have selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller is a 6-9 forward that spent last season playing for the University of Alabama. There, he helped lead the Tide to a 31-6 record before ultimately falling to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Off of the court, Miller's season was defined by the investigation into his role in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, who was shot by teammate Darius Miles. Miller cooperated with police during the investigation and ultimately did not face any charges.

As a player, Miller checks practically every box NBA teams look for. He is big, can defend multiple positions, handle the ball and shoot comfortably. In an NBA that is increasingly defined by the wing positions, Miller should immediately be an impact player at one of the league's most important positions. He's not quite elite athletically, but players who can do as many things as Miller can at his age are extremely rare, and that gives him the upside to be a very valuable NBA player.

This has been a transitional year for the Hornets as an organization. After spending several years treading water and competing for play-in spots, an injury to LaMelo Ball and the absence of Miles Bridges forced Charlotte to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. In the process, the team also received new leadership. NBA legend Michael Jordan sold his stake in the team to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall earlier in June, and their impact on the franchise will be felt with time.

Entering this draft, Charlotte's only two long-term keepers were Ball and rookie center Mark Williams, who emerged as a strong defender late last season. The rest of the roster is full of expensive veterans like Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward and young players trying to make their mark in the league. This is the highest draft pick the Hornets have had since they selected Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in 2012, and they have to make it count.

In Miller, they hope they've found a long-term partner to Ball. With Ball in the backcourt and Miller at forward, the Hornets now have the foundation for long-term success.

Draft Grade:

The Hornets brought back in Miller and Scoot Henderson this week, allowing their decision to come down to the final few days. They landed on Miller in a process that has been a bit confusing. It's a unique combination of size and shot-making. He has a great midrange game, too, even though we didn't see it at Alabama. What we haven't seen yet is his finishing at the room, and the fact that he's so lean is a concern, along with the off-the-court issues that popped up at college. Grade: A-