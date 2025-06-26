2025 NBA Draft order: Full list of every second-round pick as selection process continues Thursday
The 2025 NBA Draft wraps up Thursday with the final 29 picks
The 2025 NBA Draft is underway. Round 1 was held Wednesday night with the first 30 picks. Unsurprisingly, Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable picks included Ace Bailey slipping to the Utah Jazz, the Suns taking Duke big man Khaman Maluach, and the Pelicans making a head-scratching trade to acquire Derik Queen with the No. 13 pick.
The first round is done, but the NBA Draft is now a two-day affair. There will be 29 more picks Thursday night to close out this year's draft process. Many of those picks have been traded at least once. And there are likely to be more second-round swaps ahead of Thursday night.
But as things stand, here's a look at the second-round draft order, which sees the Timberwolves and Celtics kick things off.
2025 NBA Draft order
Second round
|31
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|32
|Boston Celtics
|33
|Charlotte Hornets
|34
|Charlotte Hornets
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
|36
|Brooklyn Nets
|37
|Detroit Pistons
|38
|Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
|39
|Toronto Raptors
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
|41
|Golden State Warriors
|42
|Sacramento Kings
|43
|Washington Wizards (via trade with Utah)
|44
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|45
|Chicago Bulls
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|Milwaukee Bucks
|48
|Memphis Grizzlies
|49
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50
|New York Knicks
|51
|Los Angeles Clippers
|52
|Phoenix Suns
|53
|Utah Jazz
|54
|Indiana Pacers
|55
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-
|New York Knicks (forfeited)
|56
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57
|Orlando Magic
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Houston Rockets
The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.