The 2025 NBA Draft is underway. Round 1 was held Wednesday night with the first 30 picks. Unsurprisingly, Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable picks included Ace Bailey slipping to the Utah Jazz, the Suns taking Duke big man Khaman Maluach, and the Pelicans making a head-scratching trade to acquire Derik Queen with the No. 13 pick.

The first round is done, but the NBA Draft is now a two-day affair. There will be 29 more picks Thursday night to close out this year's draft process. Many of those picks have been traded at least once. And there are likely to be more second-round swaps ahead of Thursday night.

2025 NBA Draft winners and losers: Ace Bailey's plan backfires, Cooper Flagg saves the Mavericks Colin Ward-Henninger

But as things stand, here's a look at the second-round draft order, which sees the Timberwolves and Celtics kick things off.

2025 NBA Draft order

Second round

31 Minnesota Timberwolves 32 Boston Celtics 33 Charlotte Hornets 34 Charlotte Hornets 35 Philadelphia 76ers 36 Brooklyn Nets 37 Detroit Pistons 38 Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio) 39 Toronto Raptors 40 New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington) 41 Golden State Warriors 42 Sacramento Kings 43 Washington Wizards (via trade with Utah) 44 Oklahoma City Thunder 45 Chicago Bulls 46 Orlando Magic 47 Milwaukee Bucks 48 Memphis Grizzlies 49 Cleveland Cavaliers 50 New York Knicks 51 Los Angeles Clippers 52 Phoenix Suns 53 Utah Jazz 54 Indiana Pacers 55 Los Angeles Lakers - New York Knicks (forfeited) 56 Memphis Grizzlies 57 Orlando Magic 58 Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Houston Rockets

The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.