The 2025 NBA Draft is underway. Round 1 was held Wednesday night with the first 30 picks. Unsurprisingly, Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable picks included Ace Bailey slipping to the Utah Jazz, the Suns taking Duke big man Khaman Maluach, and the Pelicans making a head-scratching trade to acquire Derik Queen with the No. 13 pick. 

The first round is done, but the NBA Draft is now a two-day affair. There will be 29 more picks Thursday night to close out this year's draft process. Many of those picks have been traded at least once. And there are likely to be more second-round swaps ahead of Thursday night.

But as things stand, here's a look at the second-round draft order, which sees the Timberwolves and Celtics kick things off.

2025 NBA Draft order 

Second round

31Minnesota Timberwolves
32Boston Celtics
33Charlotte Hornets
34Charlotte Hornets
35Philadelphia 76ers
36Brooklyn Nets
37Detroit Pistons
38Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
39Toronto Raptors
40New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
41Golden State Warriors
42Sacramento Kings
43Washington Wizards (via trade with Utah)
44Oklahoma City Thunder
45Chicago Bulls
46Orlando Magic
47Milwaukee Bucks
48Memphis Grizzlies
49Cleveland Cavaliers
50New York Knicks
51Los Angeles Clippers
52Phoenix Suns
53Utah Jazz
54Indiana Pacers
55Los Angeles Lakers
-New York Knicks (forfeited)
56Memphis Grizzlies
57Orlando Magic
58Cleveland Cavaliers
59Houston Rockets

The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.