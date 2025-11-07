The Philadelphia 76ers' success has always hinged on Joel Embiid's health and availability. In the years during which he misses significant time due to injuries, it typically spells disaster for the Sixers. When Embiid played 19 games last season, the Sixers won 24 games. Two seasons ago, when he appeared in 39 games, Philly limped to a seventh-place finish and suffered a first-round playoff exit to the Knicks.

This year, Embiid is on a minutes restriction and is averaging a career low in points (17.8) and rebounds (5.4) and is shooting the ball worse than he ever has at 42.3% from the floor. Despite that, Philadelphia has managed to start the season 5-3 and possesses the second-best offense in the league.

In any other year, if Embiid was performing that inefficiently, the Sixers would be bottoming out. The sky would be falling and talks of tanking would be growing. The faithful fans would be looking ahead to the next Eagles game and any mention of the Sixers would be met with an eye roll. It's dramatic, but given the history of this team's success being directly correlated to Embiid's performance and health, it's also the truth.

When Embiid isn't on the floor, the Sixers' offense falls off a cliff. Excluding last season, since 2020, the Sixers have scored 7.4 points fewer per 100 possessions when Embiid is on the bench. He's one of the most effective offensive players in the league and there aren't many more players who are more important to their team's success than Embiid is to the Sixers'.

Embiid's on/off numbers

Season Sixers points per 100 possessions (On court) Sixers points per 100 possessions (Off court) 2025-26 120.0 121.5 2024-25 105.5 113.0 2023-24 120.7 114.8 2022-23 120.9 114.7 2021-22 116.9 109.7 2020-21 119.1 108.7

This season hasn't been like those of the past, though. When Embiid's on the bench, the Sixers' offense actually operates better. It's not a significant change, just 1.5 points more per 100 possessions, but it's a step in the right direction as Philadelphia tries to navigate life with Embiid's status constantly changing.

"I think the biggest thing is, we wanted to get some more depth," Sixers coach Nick Nurse said prior to Philadelphia's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. "We wanted to get some more speed, more athleticism. Just to be ready to play in case he's in or he's not. They understand he didn't play a ton last year and we knew he'd be out some this year until he gets back in the fold. So I think we just wanted to make sure we could try to function a little better and a little differently when he isn't available."

Embiid's even relished the fact that the Sixers offense won't struggle as much this season when he goes to the bench. When asked after Philadelphia's win against the Hornets how it feels to see the Sixers playing better when he's on the bench, which was a massive problem last season, the seven-time All Star offered a correction.

"It's been 12 years, so I'll take it," Embiid said with a smile. "Just got to keep it going. Obviously the most important games are the best teams and the playoffs. If that's the effort we're going to have when I'm not on the floor, amen. It's been a long time."

The addition of No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft VJ Edgecombe has certainly helped matters. The tandem of him and Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt allow the Sixers to play fast and wreak havoc in the open floor. We already know Maxey's capable of that and he's since raised his game to another level, sitting second in the league in scoring (33.5). But no one expected Edgecombe to be this effective this early on. That duo has Philadelphia generating more points in transition than ever before.

Sixers' transition efficiency

Season Transition frequency Points per possession Points per game 2025-26 19.0% 1.26 28.3 2024-25 17.4% 1.15 22.0 2023-24 16.7% 1.19 21.9 2022-23 15.4% 1.21 19.9 2021-22 13.6% 1.19 17.1 2020-21 16.5% 1.13 20.8

Through the first eight games of the season, Edgecombe is averaging 17. points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 39.1% from 3-point range. He and Maxey play so well off each other you'd think they've been doing it for years. And when either of those two goes to the bench, Nurse can go to Quentin Grimes, who should be considered a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. Grimes is averaging a career-high 18.3 points off the bench for the Sixers. He's explosive and is just as dangerous from 3-point land.

There's also second-year guard Jared McCain, who just made his season debut against the Bulls, his first game since tearing his meniscus in December 2024. McCain was on track to run away with Rookie of the Year last season and if he returns to that level of play, the Sixers will have -- aside from the Thunder -- arguably the best backcourt depth in the league.

With Embiid playing himself into shape after missing most of the preseason, that backcourt depth has been the reason the Sixers have gotten out to such a strong start. That's not to say Embiid hasn't been important, because the defensive attention he requires allows for guys like Edgecombe, Grimes and Oubre to get better looks. But Philadelphia hasn't needed to run its entire offense through the big man to see success.

Instead, we're seeing a more balanced offensive attack from the Sixers. It's fewer post ups and isolation plays from Embiid and more pick-and-rolls with Maxey, Edgecombe and Grimes. It's relying less on Embiid's brute force and more on the creation of the guards. All three of them, and McCain once he gets his footing, can get their own bucket or give Embiid the ball in the right spot to take more efficient shots.

Embiid's play types

Season Pick and roll Post-up Isolation Spot-up 2025-26 24.7% 18.6% 12.4% 15.5% 2024-25 24.7% 19.3% 14.0% 9.8% 2023-24 16.6% 19.2% 18.5% 10.1% 2022-23 22.4% 17.1% 23.0% 11.4% 2021-22 16.1% 27.3% 17.0% 11.8% 2020-21 12.7% 35.8% 12.6% 11.2%

The change in how Embiid's being used can also help lessen the physical burden on his body, too.

"I'm hoping that he's still probably going to do a lot," Nurse said. "He's a magnetic player on both ends of the floor, but I'm hoping for more variety, right? I keep talking to them about different spots, different players, him and different players. Letting things come to the offense more than than just always through him. I think it'll just make us function better. I think it'll take some of the -- just even the way that you say, it puts a lot on him, to have to do all that sometimes. Hopefully it'll help some of our longevity through the season as a team too."

It's a small sample size and the Sixers haven't even factored in Paul George, whose return could be coming soon as he's been participating in practice. But even with a diminished version of Embiid right now, the Sixers have the ability to be more creative because of the backcourt depth. It's lifted some of the offensive burden off Embiid's shoulders.

Embiid's health will still be a constant question and the Sixers will need him in order to make any run in the playoffs. But this start is encouraging in knowing that Philadelphia doesn't have to live and die with Embiid's performance every night.