It is not common for athletes to return expeditiously from a torn Achilles tendon, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum could be on a shorter timeline than some of his counterparts. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics have not ruled out a return during the 2025-26 season for their top player and are "cautiously optimistic" about his chances of playing at some point during the campaign.

That is a contrast to two other situations in the NBA, where the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers already ruled out Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard for the season after they also suffered torn Achilles tendons in the 2025 playoffs.

The Celtics' stance from a team perspective also aligns with Tatum's ambitions. The six-time NBA All-Star indicated last month on CBS Sports HQ that he would be open to playing this season if he is back at full strength in time to do so.

"I think the most important thing is making a full recovery and being 100%," Tatum said. "If that's this season, there's obviously conversations to be had. For me, I love to play. I've never been a guy that wants to sit out and I try to play in every game possible."

A pertinent factor in a potential 2025-26 return is the Celtics' standing in the playoff picture. If the team is out of the postseason hunt in the latter stages of the campaign, it could be less inclined to risk putting Tatum on the court. If he is healthy, though, the veteran forward could be the missing piece to a playoff run. After all, he was one of the NBA's top players before the injury and in 2024 guided the Celtics to a championship.

Kevin Durant's Rockets debut provides glimpse of what could be NBA's next great trio Brad Botkin

Achilles injuries generally carry recovery timelines of at least a calendar year. Tatum tore his tendon on May 12 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, so any potential return in the upcoming regular season would put him well ahead of schedule.

"It's been tough, it's been a rollercoaster. It's been emotional," Tatum said in September. "It's a new experience for me. ... Our first practice is a week from today and I won't be able to be out there with the team. I won't be out there to start the season. That's been a tough pill to swallow and something I've been working through every day."

Tatum's looming absence, whether or not he returns at some point this season, will be the longest of his career to date. The perennial MVP vote-getter has not sat out more than 18 games in a season throughout his eight-year career.