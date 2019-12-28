Celtics vs. Raptors odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston is 22-7 overall and 13-1 at home, while Toronto is 21-10 overall and 8-6 on the road. Both teams have been solid against the spread this season, with the Raptors boasting an 18-13 record against the number and the Celtics at 18-9-2. However, it's been the Celtics who have dominated the series recently, winning outright and covering in four of the last five head-to-head meetings. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The Celtics notched their fifth consecutive win on Friday with a 129-117 victory over the Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown had 34 points and nine rebounds in the victory while Jayson Tatum had 30 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Boston shot 51.8 percent from the floor and they now rank fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.8). Meanwhile, the Celtics are playing well at the other end of the floor too, with a 104.3 defensive rating that is good for third in the league.

As for the Raptors, their last game was a 118-102 loss to the Celtics on Christmas Day. Toronto turned the ball over 17 times in the defeat and struggled to defend the 3-point line as Boston hit 14-of-33 from beyond the arc. Fred VanVleet did have 27 points and six assists in that game and Chris Boucher had 24 points off the bench. However, the Raptors will need more from their frontcourt with Pascal Siakam out with a groin injury.

