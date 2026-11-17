The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a fantastic start to the 2026-27 season at 12-3, good for first in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps most encouraging for the Sixers is that they're winning without looking like a team playing at its absolute peak.

After a huge offseason adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the Sixers still look like a team figuring out how best to work together, but when it comes time in the fourth quarter to find a way to win, they manage to get the job done. Tyrese Maxey is leading the way with Brown quickly finding his rhythm, but James and Joel Embiid in particular still seem to be feeling it out early in the season.

James, who has never averaged less than 20.9 points per game in his previous 23 seasons, is averaging just 15.1 points per game and his 44.3/22.5/71.7 shooting splits are all career lows or close to it. As James figures things out, ESPN reported that a Sixers source claimed James "asked coaches to be patient with him as he expects to find his rhythm and get his conditioning in line by December as he ramps up."

That report hit social media and caught James' attention, with the 41-year-old star denying ever saying that.

Instagram

ESPN didn't report a direct quote from James, and it's very possible the Sixers source offered an anecdote that paraphrased James and used the word patience when James never did. That then ended up on a social media graphic and prompted James to shoot it down.

What's fascinating here is it's not a scathing report or even anything particularly juicy. James is struggling with his shot early in the year and seems to be figuring out exactly where he fits in the offense alongside Maxey, Brown and Embiid as a scorer. He's still doing plenty of things well -- including leading the team with 6.9 assists per game and just took over third all-time in assists in NBA history -- and the Sixers are still winning even with James ice cold with his jumper, which history suggests will turn around at some point.

Patience would be prudent from the Sixers with James, whether he wants to use that word or not, and it seems like a matter of when, not if, he gets shots to start falling and the Philly offense becomes even more dynamic.