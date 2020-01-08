Heat vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 23-14 overall and 15-4 at home, while Miami is 26-10 overall and 9-9 on the road. Miami has the best home record in the NBA but is a .500 team on the road. The Pacers have lost four of their past six games. Indiana is favored by one point in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 210. Before entering any Heat vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Pacers greeted the new year with a 115-104 victory over Charlotte. T.J. Warren had a season-high 36 points along with five boards. He scored 30 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, Miami started 2020 with a 122-111 win over Portland. Goran Dragic was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 13 dimes.

Due to back pain, the Heat played that game without Jimmy Butler, who leads Miami in scoring (20.4), assists (6.6) and steals (2.0). Still, the Heat shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 18 of 44 on 3-pointers (40.9 percent). In addition, the Heat were plus-7 on rebounds,

The Heat have played the past 15 games without Justise Winslow, who has a back injury. Winslow is averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds. It's possible both Butler and Winslow will return to the lineup on Wednesday.

The last time these teams met in last December, Indiana and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Indiana came up empty-handed with a 113-112 loss.

Both teams rank among the NBA's Top 10 in assists -- Indiana is tied for seventh place (25.8) and Miami is ninth (25.1). The Pacers had 31 assists in Monday's win over the Hornets.

