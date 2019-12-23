Jazz vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Jazz and Heat. Here are the results:
The Utah Jazz will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 21-8 overall and 12-1 at home, while Utah is 18-11 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Jazz come into this matchup with a five-game winning streak. The Heat have won six of their past eight games. Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Jazz vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Heat vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The stars were brightly shining for Miami in a 129-114 victory over New York last Friday. Bam Adebayo (20 points), Goran Dragic (18 points), and Duncan Robinson (18 points) were the top scorers for the Heat. Dragic had missed nine games due to a groin injury.
Jimmy Butler tops the Heat in scoring (20.4), assists (6.8) and steals (2.1). Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah beat Charlotte 114-107 on Saturday. Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the matchup for Utah, posting a double-double on 19 rebounds and 17 points in addition to three blocks.
The Jazz are led in scoring by Donovan Mitchell (25.2 points per game), Bojan Bogdanovic (21.2 scoring average), and Gobert (14.9 points, plus team-highs of 14.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks).
So who wins Jazz vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
