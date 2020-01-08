Jazz vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 24-12 overall and 13-3 at home, while New York is 10-27 overall and 5-15 on the road. The Jazz have won 11 of their past 12 games and six straight coming into this matchup. The Knicks are on the final leg of a four-game Western Conference road swing. They have dropped the first three, Utah is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah escaped with a win against New Orleans by the margin of a single basket, 128-126. Joe Ingles was the offensive standout of the game for the Jazz, picking up 22 points and six assists. Rudy Gobert blocked a layup in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Defensively, the Jazz have posted a 107.9 defensive rating over their last 12 games.

Meanwhile, New York fell 117-87 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The top scorer for New York was R.J. Barrett (19 points). The Knicks shot just 38.9 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers

Marcus Morris did not play against the Lakers because of a sore neck.

Utah swept both games with New York last season by an average margin of 26.5 points.

