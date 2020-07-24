Watch Now: Early Takeaways From Scrimmages ( 1:30 )

For very different reasons, both NBA teams in New York have been linked to practically every big name to hit the rumor mill since the season went on hiatus. The Knicks, desperate after losing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency, are trying to revitalize their franchise after decades of losing. The Nets, who actually added Durant and Irving, have the assets to acquire a third star in anticipation of contending for a championship next season. According to SNY's Ian Begley, we can now add another big name to both of their wishlists: Zach LaVine.

Both the Knicks and Nets have "done background work" on LaVine as a possible trade target, according to Begley. Teams asked the Bulls about LaVine's availability at the trade deadline but were quickly denied, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. Quite a bit has changed since then, however.

Arturas Karnisovas has been hired as the new president of basketball operations for the Bulls, and Marc Eversley is their new general manager. New regimes tend to be open to big moves, and rookie point guard Coby White averaged over 22 points per game after the trade deadline. It could be argued that his presence, especially on a cheap rookie deal, makes the more expensive LaVine redundant. LaVine can become a free agent in the 2022 offseason.

Both the Knicks and Nets are still searching for new head coaches, complicating potential trades for the time being. Possible Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, for instance, coached LaVine in Minnesota, but traded him to the Bulls in 2017. LaVine averaged 25.5 points per game this season, but given his defensive weaknesses, different coaches would likely have very different levels of enthusiasm about acquiring him.

For the time being, it doesn't appear as though LaVine is available, but then, neither are many of the players linked to the Knicks or Nets. When big market teams put enough assets on the table, teams tend to be receptive. If the Knicks or Nets were to offer their best trade chips, the Bulls would have to think long and hard about dealing their leading scorer.