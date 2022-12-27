The Orlando Magic (13-21) will try to stay hot when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) on Tuesday night. Orlando has won eight of its last nine games, picking up wins over Houston and San Antonio last week. Los Angeles is on a four-game losing streak following its loss at Dallas on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. Orlando is favored by 3 points in the latest Magic vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235.5.

Magic vs. Lakers spread: Magic -3

Magic vs. Lakers over/under: 235.5 points

Magic vs. Lakers money line: Orlando -165, Los Angeles +140

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this month, winning eight of its last nine games. The Magic opened their two-game homestand with a dominant performance against San Antonio last Friday, rolling to a 133-113 victory. Third-year point guard Cole Anthony scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists in that game.

Center Wendell Carter Jr. returned after missing 18 games due to plantar fascia, tallying eight points and four rebounds in 19 minutes. Power forward Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with 21.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while Franz Wagner is adding 19.8 points. The Magic are on an incredible 10-0 run against the spread, and Los Angeles has failed to cover in five straight games.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles failed to hold onto its lead against Dallas on Christmas Day, but it held a nine-point lead at halftime. Star LeBron James poured in 38 points in the loss, extending his league-best streak of scoring 30-plus points to seven games. The four-time MVP is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists so far this season, keeping his team afloat while Anthony Davis (foot) is sidelined.

Former Spur Lonnie Walker IV is scoring 15.3 points, while guard Russell Westbrook is chipping in 14.6 points off the bench. Los Angeles has dominated Orlando during recent years, winning five of the last six matchups. The betting market will continue to adjust its stance on the Magic, especially now that their against the spread winning streak has reached double digits.

