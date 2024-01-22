The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Orlando Magic (23-20) on Monday night. Cleveland won all six games during its recent homestand before adding a 116-95 win at Atlanta on Saturday. Orlando lost five times in a six-game stretch, but it responded with a 105-87 win over Miami on Sunday. The Cavaliers are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are in eighth place.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 215.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic +1.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Magic: +104, Cavaliers: -124

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando was on the road for seven of its first nine games this month, so it is happy to be back at home for the conclusion of this three-game homestand. The Magic are coming off an impressive performance, blowing out the Heat in a 105-87 final on Sunday. Power forward Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, and he completed his double-double with 10 rebounds.

All five starters scored in double figures for Orlando, as its season-opening starting lineup was back together for the first time in more than two months. They held the Heat to a season-low point total and forced 18 turnovers, boosted by Markelle Fultz' first start since Nov. 9. Franz Wagner scored 19 points and dished out five assists in his return to the starting lineup after missing eight games due to a sprained right ankle.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland lost to Toronto in its first game of 2024, but it has rattled off seven consecutive wins since then to move into fourth place in the conference standings. The Cavaliers won all six games during their homestand, wrapping it up with a 135-95 win over the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and dished out seven assists, while Georges Niang had a team-high 33 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers stayed hot on Saturday, cruising to a 116-95 win as 2-point road favorites at Atlanta. Mitchell had 18 points and eight assists to lead a balanced scoring attack and extend the league's longest active winning streak. Cleveland scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed, holding the Hawks to a season-low in points. Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) remain out for Cleveland, while Caris LeVert (wrist) is questionable.

