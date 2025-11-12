There's another full night of NBA action on Wednesday with a dozen games on the schedule, highlighted by spotlight matchups such as Knicks (-4.5) vs. Magic at 7 p.m. ET and Thunder (-7.5) vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Other NBA odds of note include Spurs (-4.5) vs. Warriors and Nuggets (-3.5) vs. Clippers.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, Nov. 12

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Cavaliers (+5.5) to stay within the spread against the Heat in Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams will be shorthanded in this one with the Cavs resting Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Darius Garland, will be out as he continues to manage a toe injury. The Heat, meanwhile, have ruled out center Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle).

The model is projecting that De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill and Lonzo Ball will all step up for the Cavs in this spot. The model is projecting that this game comes down to the final possession as Cleveland stays within the number in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 12

The model also has locked in two other spread picks, both of which hit in nearly 70% of simulations.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of around +600?