The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) will try to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the Orlando Magic (34-46) on Friday night. Brooklyn has won four of its last five games, including a 123-108 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Orlando is coming off back-to-back losses to Cleveland and has been eliminated from 2023 NBA playoff contention.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center. Brooklyn is favored by 11 points in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Magic spread: Nets -11

Nets vs. Magic money line: Brooklyn -650, Orlando +460

Nets vs. Magic over/under: 218.5 points

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando rolled to a 128-102 win over Detroit on Sunday before playing a competitive game against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Magic have won five of their last eight games and are trying to finish the regular season with some momentum. They picked up a 119-106 win over Brooklyn on March 26 during that eight-game stretch.

Jalen Suggs scored 22 points for Orlando on Thursday night, posting his fifth 20-point game of the season. Bol Bol sat out seven straight games, but he returned to score 18 points in the loss to Cleveland. The Magic have been a strong betting option over the past month, covering the spread at a 9-1-1 clip in their last 11 games.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn certainly has a motivational edge on Friday night, as it is trying to clinch an automatic berth in the playoffs. The Nets cruised to a 123-108 win at Detroit on Wednesday behind a 26-point showing from Mikal Bridges. They scored 47 points in the first quarter of their win over the Pistons and finished with 17 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie offset a 1 of 10 shooting night by dishing out a career-high 16 assists. Orlando was officially eliminated from play-in tournament contention on Tuesday, leading to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz all sitting out on Thursday. All of those players could be sidelined again on Friday, leaving the Magic without many consistent scoring options.

