The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 3-12 overall and 1-6 at home, while the Nets are 13-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. Brooklyn has won eight of its last 10 games, while Washington has lost seven of its last eight.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Wizards +6

Wizards vs. Nets over-under: 245.5 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -270, Washington +230

What you need to know about the Wizards

This past Friday, Washington lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home by a decisive 116-100 margin. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 26 points in addition to six rebounds. Westbrook enters Sunday's matchup against Brooklyn averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

Washington's Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 34.7 points per game. Beal has scored 31 or more points in six of his last seven games, which includes a 60-point effort against the 76ers earlier this month. The Wizards are averaging 114.7 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA. However, Washington is giving up 120.1 points per game on average, the worst mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Nets this past Friday. They took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by a conclusive 147-125 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 115-94 advantage. Kyrie Irving finished with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the victory.

Kevin Durant (Achilles) did not play Friday against the Thunder due to injury recovery, but he's expected to be on the court for Brooklyn on Sunday. He's averaging 36.7 minutes on the court this season, and the former NBA MVP ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 30.5 points per game. The Nets feature the league's most potent offense, scoring 121.0 points per game.

