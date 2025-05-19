Following their 125-93 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sunday's Game 7, the Denver Nuggets now turn their attention to the offseason. One big question that will need to be answered is if point guard Russell Westbrook will be back with the team in 2025, as he has the option to chase a new deal should he choose.

The former NBA MVP signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal with Denver last offseason, and the second year is a player option that he will have to either pick up or decline. If Westbrook picks up the option, he would make $3,468,960 in 2025-26, per Spotrac, but the triple-double king could opt for a change of scenery.

Following the Nuggets' elimination in the Western Conference semifinals, Westbrook was asked by Denver Gazette reporter Vinny Benedetto if he had made a decision on his player option. The 36-year-old apparently looked at his watch, then looked at Benedetto and asked what he was wearing tomorrow. The reporter said he didn't know. Westbrook replied, "Exactly," and then walked off.

It's safe to say Westbrook hasn't made a decision on his future.

In his first season with Denver, Westbrook shot 44.9% from the field while averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 turnovers per game. However, Westbrook struggled this postseason, shooting 39.1% from the floor while averaging 11.7 points per game. He also recorded 34 assists compared to 30 turnovers. In the elimination game vs. his former team, Westbrook shot 2 of 7 from the field for six points, five rebounds and two assists while also recording an abysmal -34 plus/minus. It tied his worst plus-minus in a playoff game.