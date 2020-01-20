Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 15-27 overall and 6-14 at home, while Denver is 29-13 overall and 12-7 on the road. The Timberwolves have lost five consecutive games. The Nuggets had a three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Minnesota came up short against Toronto on Saturday, falling 122-112. The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jarrett Culver, who had 26 points, and Andrew Wiggins, who posted his first career triple-double on 18 points, 11 dimes, and 10 boards. Karl-Anthony Towns had only 12 points in his second outing since returning from a 15-game layoff because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Denver took a 115-107 loss against Indiana on Sunday. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Jamal Murray (ankle) has missed the last two games for Denver, Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) has been out for six games and Gary Harris (adductor strain) has missed the last three. All three are expected to sit on Monday.

