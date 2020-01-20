Pacers vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 29-13 overall and 16-3 at home, while Indiana is 28-15 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Pacers have won five consecutive games. The Jazz have won 11 of their last 12. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah took its contest against Sacramento on Saturday by a conclusive 123-101 score. It was another big night for Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points. The Jazz moved out to a 17-point first quarter lead and maintained control of the game thereafter.

Mike Conley returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out for 19 of the previous 20 games. He scored three points in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver on Sunday, winning 115-107. The Pacers relied on the efforts of Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 22 points, 15 boards, and 10 dimes, and Doug McDermott, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points. McDermott scored over 20 points for the first time this season.

Sabonis, T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points against the Nuggets.

Utah comes into the game boasting the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.2. But the Pacers are even better, ranking third in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 47.3 mark on the season.

