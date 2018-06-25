Paul George throws shade at Pacers for declining option on Lance Stephenson
Paul George put Indiana on blast on Instagram for not keeping his former teammate
Where Paul George ends up this summer is going to be a fascinating situation to watch. The Thunder wing just spent a year in Oklahoma City and can now choose to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. Unfortunately for his former teammate, Lance Stephenson, not everybody in the NBA gets that freedom of choice.
On Monday, the Pacers announced that they had chosen to not pickup the final year of Stephenson's contract. Stephenson is now an unrestricted free agent, but George doesn't seem too happy with the decision. He spent a long time in Indiana playing alongside Stephenson and decided to let everybody know his frustrations with his former team on Instagram.
George took a lot of heat from the Pacers last summer and their fans when he told the organization of his intent to not stay with them beyond his contract. His plan was to opt out and likely join the Lakers. Indiana responded by trading him to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
George obviously is still a little bitter about how his breakup with the Pacers went down. Not everything in life can be clean and their situation definitely wasn't. However, it appears to have worked out best for everybody involved. George made the playoffs, and now has the option of going wherever he wants to be. The Pacers made the playoffs, took the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, and have a future star in Oladipo. There's no need to be angry at each other! Even if they are 100 percent still angry with each other.
