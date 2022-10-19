The Orlando Magic will debut their No. 1 overall pick from the June draft when they face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Orlando has just one winning season in its last 10 seasons, so it has racked up plenty of draft capital over the past decade. Detroit has one winning record in its last 14 campaigns, and it has last year's top overall pick on its roster.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217.

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 217 points

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando surprised the NBA world when it selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Banchero put together a solid preseason campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He joins a roster that includes former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, former No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs and former No. 8 pick Franz Wagner, giving Orlando plenty of talent to work with.

Detroit is going to be without one of its top big men in Marvin Bagley III, who is going to miss several weeks due to a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason. The Pistons lost all four of their preseason games, while Orlando won all four of its contests. Detroit struggled at home last year, picking up one win in its final five games at Little Caesars Arena.

Why the Pistons can cover

Orlando is banking on a rookie to make an immediate impact and lead his team to a win on Wednesday, while Detroit built around its young core with some solid offseason acquisitions. Last year's No. 1 pick, Cade Cunningham, averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in his rookie season, establishing himself as one of the league's best young players. Cunningham is now paired with Jaden Ivey, who was drafted with the fifth overall pick in June.

The Pistons also added Utah forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season. He has shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc during his career, so he will be a huge weapon for Detroit. Orlando only covered the spread four times in its final 13 games last season, making the Magic a team to avoid early in the year.

