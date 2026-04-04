Luka Dončić suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain in Thursday's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday. For now, he has been ruled out just for the remainder of the regular season. Functionally, though, it's almost impossible to imagine him playing again unless the Lakers make a deep playoff run.

Typically, a grade 2 hamstring strain takes 4-6 weeks of recovery. As The Athletic's Law Murray noted, Peyton Watson just sat out 46 days with the same injury, came back for four games, and is now week-to-week again. That same timeline would have Dončić out through the end of the second round of the playoffs.

The Lakers aren't surviving two rounds without Dončić. Nor will they survive one. The entire premise of this roster is to so overwhelm opponents with the three-headed ball-handling monster of Dončić, Austin Reaves and LeBron James that their defensive shortcomings no longer matter. Without him, their season is functionally over. They'll play out the last five games of their regular season and, in all likelihood, go out quietly in the first round.

That's what this injury means for their present. But what about their future? What about everyone else's? The ripple effects of an injury this significant are potentially vast, so let's dig into three of the biggest ones here.

1. The Lakers miss out on critical long-term intel

Obviously, the Lakers would have loved to win the 2026 championship, and after a 15-2 March, the idea was slightly less far-fetched than it may have seemed earlier in the season. In all likelihood, though, that was a fantasy. When the Lakers played the Thunder in November, they got blitzed by 29 points. They were down 31 at halftime against them on Thursday. The results weren't quite as stark against San Antonio, but they weren't far off. The Lakers posed an enormous threat to virtually any other team in the NBA, but they just weren't athletic enough to keep up with the two young favorites. Had they played the Thunder or Spurs in the postseason, they almost certainly would have lost.

Yet those losses would have been important in a different way. The Dončić trade was never really about 2025 or 2026. It was about building a stable, long-term contender into the 2030s, and the Lakers have kept most of their powder dry in pursuit of doing so. They were still figuring out what exactly they have. The 2026 playoffs were a critical evaluation window that they've now lost. They didn't glean much from the 2025 postseason either. Reaves was hurt, the roster had no starting-caliber center and JJ Redick only trusted five players, one of whom is now gone, two of whom are set to be free agents in a few months.

Is the Dončić-Reaves pairing viable in the playoffs? They collectively pose pretty meaningful athletic and defensive restraints on the Lakers that they likely would have preferred to see play out in a real series against the Thunder or Spurs before signing Reaves to what will likely be a max or close to max contract this offseason. Could Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes be the long-term center rotation? Who here is really a keeper?

Almost no one on this team is locked up long-term. Reaves, James, Hayes, Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura are set for free agency. Ayton and Marcus Smart have player options. Now the Lakers are going into an absolutely critical offseason blind. Re-signing Reaves was almost always a given, but is he a long-term co-star, or is he a trade piece? How much can the Lakers afford to offer James without restricting their ability to pursue younger role players? Who are they willing to dangle their tradable first-round picks to get?

They'll have to try to answer these questions this offseason without the data a playoff run would have provided. In that sense, this injury is going to affect the potentially promising 2027 season more than the likely doomed 2026 playoff run. A title this year was unlikely, but it's in play next year. It will just be a whole lot harder to try to plan.

2. The entire Western Conference seeding picture muddies

We more or less knew what the first round of the Western Conference playoffs were going to look like before Dončić went down. The Lakers were almost secure as the No. 3 seed. Denver was overwhelmingly likely to land at either No. 4 or No. 5. The major question was who will finish at No. 6 between Minnesota and Houston, with an April 10 game set to serve as their tiebreaker. Both teams are in potentially vulnerable positions. Houston has had the 20th-ranked offense since Steven Adams went down with a net rating barely above neutral, while Minnesota is dealing with injuries to Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. The Play-In Tournament will provide first-round cannon fodder for the Thunder and Spurs.

Now that the Lakers are compromised, the entire equation shifts. Can Denver -- down a game and a tiebreaker to the Lakers in the standings -- sneak up to No. 3? If so, the Nuggets would face San Antonio in the second round rather than Oklahoma City. After their seven-game war last spring, that's likely an outcome the Thunder would prefer, and it's one they can help create. Denver plays Oklahoma City in its second-to-last game. If the Thunder have clinched the No. 1 seed by then, don't be surprised if they take their foot off the gas pedal.

Meanwhile, the Lakers go from playoff dark horse to, in all likelihood, everyone's preferred first-round opponent. They probably aren't falling lower than No. 4. They have a 2.5-game lead on Houston with the tiebreaker. But potentially very dangerous first rounds for the Rockets and Timberwolves now look significantly more appealing.

Injuries to Adams and Fred VanVleet cost the Rockets a realistic title shot this year, but if they draw the Lakers in the first round, they can at least salvage a series victory and build some momentum going into next season. If it's Minnesota, they might have a bit more leeway to work Edwards and McDaniels back into the mix slowly. If it looks like the Lakers will remain at No. 3 -- a real possibility with two of their last five games coming against tankers -- it wouldn't be terribly surprising to see Minnesota or Houston try to tank its way to No. 6. There's going to be a fair bit of gamesmanship over the next week or so. The Western Conference bracket is in a state of flux.

3. The 65-game rule goes back under the microscope

We've now seen multiple statements issued by the agents of players whose awards eligibility has been jeopardized by the NBA's 65-game rule. Jeff Schwartz publicly pleaded for an exception for his client, Cade Cunningham, who is currently sidelined with a collapsed lung. He is unlikely to receive one. Dončić has a better chance thanks to an extraordinary circumstances challenge his agent, Bill Duffy, has already confirmed he will apply for. The difference between the two? Dončić, who has played 64 games, missed two more to be present for the birth of his child, which would seemingly fit the "extraordinary circumstance" definition set by the NBA.

The NBA's 65-game awards minimum has been under fire all season. It is unnecessarily rigid and extremely arbitrary. It's not quite clear why the NBA has set different thresholds for awards (65 games) and statistical leadership (58). It includes several byzantine clauses, like the season-ending injury exception that applies to players who have played in 85% of their team's games but suffer an injury on or after April 1 that a doctor determines would have kept them out through May 31. Dončić just barely missed that one at 83.1%. It in no way acknowledges playing time beyond the 20-minute minimum in most games. Victor Wembanyama will in all likelihood be eligible despite playing fewer minutes than ineligible peers who participated in fewer games, like LeBron James.

Cunningham will probably miss out. Anthony Edwards has already been ruled out. Dončić will have to wait on an arbitrator's ruling. Nikola Jokić and Kawhi Leonard can miss no more games. We're heading towards All-NBA Teams in which players who might have finished on hypothetical Fifth- or Sixth-Teams in open balloting sneak onto the very real Third Team.

Adam Silver thinks this rule is working. Who exactly it's working for is unclear. The players clearly dislike it, considering all of these agent statements. The teams will learn to dislike it when it makes the wrong players eligible for supermax contracts through unwarranted All-NBA selections. And the fans hate it because they want their players recognized on merit, not availability.

Dončić is hardly the first big name to get mixed up with this bad rule, but he may be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Before Thursday's game, Dončić was making a real push for MVP. The notion that an injury which will ultimately cost him five games should deprive him of a shot at All-NBA or demand an arbitrator's approval for him to make it is a farce. This is one of the most unpopular rules in basketball and each passing star injury makes it clearer and clearer that change is needed.