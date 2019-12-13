Sixers vs. Pelicans odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 19-7 overall and 13-0 at home, while New Orleans is 6-19 overall and 2-10 on the road. The Sixers' 13-game home winning streak is their longest since the 1966-67 team won 22 in a row. They enter Friday night's matchup having won four straight games. The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost 10 consecutive games. Philadelphia is favored by seven-points in the latest Sixers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Pelicans vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks.

Now, it has simulated 76ers vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Philadelphia beat Boston 115-109 on Thursday. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid dropped a double-double with 38 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes. Tobias Harris chipped in with 23 points. The Sixers are averaging 109.8 points per game this season and have won eight of their past nine games.

On Wednesday, New Orleans lost to Milwaukee by a decisive 127-112 margin. The Pelicans trailed by 23 points at halftime. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of Josh Hart; he played for 26 minutes but picked up just nine points. J.J. Redick, who faces his former team tonight, led the Pelicans with a season-high 31 points. Brandon Ingram finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds against Milwaukee.

Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, giving up just 103.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pelicans are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, allowing an average of 119.8 points per game.

So who wins Sixers vs. Pelicans?