The Houston Rockets (5-16) will try to pull off a big upset when they face the Phoenix Suns (15-6) on Friday night. Houston went on a two-game winning streak last weekend before losing back-to-back games in Denver earlier this week. Phoenix is riding a six-game winning streak following a 132-113 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns -11.5

Suns vs. Rockets over/under: 229.5 points

Suns vs. Rockets money line: Phoenix -800, Houston +550

Suns vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, having won six straight games coming into this matchup. The Suns blew out Chicago in a 132-113 final on Wednesday, headlined by Devin Booker's 51-point outburst. He missed just five of his 25 shot attempts from the floor and only one of his seven 3-point tries.

Booker did not play in the fourth quarter, becoming just the eighth player in the shot-clock era to have at least 50 points in 31 minutes or less. Phoenix continues to play without veteran guard Chris Paul, but Booker has averaged 30.7 points and 6.4 assists during Paul's absence. The Suns have won nine straight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last five matchups.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is coming off a pair of losses in Denver earlier this week, but it picked up consecutive wins over Atlanta and Oklahoma City last weekend. The Rockets were 7-point underdogs in their 128-122 win over the Hawks, and they were 1.5-point underdogs in their 118-105 win over Oklahoma City. Shooting guard Jalen Green led Houston with 28 points in the win over the Thunder, while center Alperen Sengun had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Green leads the Rockets with 21.3 points, and he is one of six players scoring in double figures. Sengun is nearly averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. Phoenix is coming off an extraordinary performance and has two Western Conference road games on deck, making this a trap game on the schedule. In addition to Paul being out, Cameron Johnson (knee) is also out on Friday.

How to make Rockets vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.