The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are 34-36 overall and 21-15 at home, while Phoenix is 38-32 overall and 15-20 on the road. The two teams last met on March 8 and recent trade deadline acquisition Kevin Durant was supposed to make his home debut in front of the Phoenix fans but slipped during pre-game warm-ups and hasn't returned to the lineups since with an ankle injury.

The Suns still went on to win that game comfortably, earning a 132-101 victory as 11-point favorites with Devin Booker pouring in 44 points in just over 27 minutes of action. This time around, Oklahoma City is favored by 1 point in the latest Thunder vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Thunder vs. Suns spread: Thunder -1

Thunder vs. Suns over/under: 234 points

Thunder vs. Suns money line: Oklahoma City -125, Phoenix +105

What you need to know about the Thunder

On Thursday, OKC lost to the Toronto Raptors on the road by a decisive 128-111 margin. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 29 points. In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder had five other players reach double-figures in scoring but got dominated 59-39 on the glass.

Oklahoma City also allowed Toronto to shoot 14-for-32 from the 3-point line, and the Thunder are only shooting 41.9% from the floor in their last five games. However, they've still managed to win three of those matchups and have won six of eight as they make a push to get into the NBA play-in tournament.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, sneaking past 116-113. The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 16 points and seven assists, and point guard Cameron Payne, who had 18 points and five assists.

Phoenix got the win despite Durant and Deandre Ayton sitting out. Ayton is dealing with a hip injury while Durant isn't expected to be reevaluated for his ankle injury until the end of the month. Luckily for the Suns, Devin Booker has been playing well this month, averaging 32.6 points per game.

