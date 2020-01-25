Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 15-30 overall and 6-16 at home, while Oklahoma City is 27-19 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Thunder have crushed the spread this season with a 31-15 record against the number. But the Timberwolves have been on the other end of the spectrum with a 17-26-2 record against the spread.

However, Minnesota has covered eight of its last 10 head-to-head meetings with its Western Conference rivals. Oklahoma City is favored by two points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 226.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Timberwolves +2

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over-under: 226 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Minnesota +109, Oklahoma City -130

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota came up short against Houston on Friday, falling 131-124. Center Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds in the loss and guard Andrew Wiggins had 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Towns is averaging 26.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, while Wiggins is pouring in 22.6 pints per game. Getting that dynamic duo going is key to Minnesota challenging playoff teams in the Western Conference so they'll need their two young stars to come through big on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, made easy work of Atlanta and carried off a 140-111 victory. That 29-point margin sets a new team best for the Thunder on the season. OKC got 25 points from forward Danilo Gallinari and 24 points from guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the win, while the bench poured in an impressive 58 points, led by Dennis Schroder's 21-point, eight-assist performance. The Thunder have now covered their last four games in a row and have beat the spread in 13 of their last 16 contests.

How to make the Thunder vs. the Timberwolves picks

