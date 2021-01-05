A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Both teams are 2-4; Denver is 1-3 at home, while Minnesota is 1-2 on the road. The Nuggets have won 10 of the last 14 games between the teams, including each of the last three. Denver is favored by 11-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -11

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota +500, Denver -700

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver prevailed over Minnesota in the first game of a home-and-home series on Sunday, 124-109. Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. A 20-2 run in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Denver made 19 of 45 three-point attempts.

The win on Sunday halted a two-game losing skid for the Nuggets. Facundo Campazzo hit five three-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in four consecutive games. Jokic now has 45 career triple-doubles, the most in franchise history. He has 77 assists through six games, the most by a center to start a season in NBA history.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost its fourth consecutive game on Sunday without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a dislocated left wrist. His return date is unclear. Malik Beasley scored 25 points against his former team. D'Angelo Russell had 18 points and seven assists. Minnesota allowed at least 120 points for the fourth straight game, and allowed at least 40 points in a quarter in a second consecutive matchup. The Timberwolves were outscored 41-25 in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota has allowed its opponents to shoot 49.8 percent from the floor so far this season, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Jarrett Culver scored 20 points on Sunday. Minnesota did tie season highs for assists (30) and steals (11) on Sunday. Anthony Edwards leads all rookies in scoring. He has 82 total points through six games this season.

