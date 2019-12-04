Watch Magic vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Magic vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Orlando 9-11; Phoenix 9-10
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Orlando's court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 122-120 victory from the last time they met December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win.
Meanwhile, Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 127-120. SG Evan Fournier and PG D.J. Augustin were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and the latter had 24 points along with six boards.
Their wins bumped Phoenix to 9-10 and Orlando to 9-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the game with 24.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. But Orlando comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.98
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 215
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando and Phoenix both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120
- Nov 30, 2018 - Orlando 99 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 24, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 10, 2017 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 17, 2017 - Orlando 109 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 23, 2016 - Phoenix 92 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 84
- Dec 09, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Orlando 104
