Watch Magic vs. Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Orlando 9-11; Phoenix 9-10

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Orlando's court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 122-120 victory from the last time they met December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win.

Meanwhile, Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 127-120. SG Evan Fournier and PG D.J. Augustin were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and the latter had 24 points along with six boards.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 9-10 and Orlando to 9-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the game with 24.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. But Orlando comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.98

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 215

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando and Phoenix both have four wins in their last eight games.