Wizards vs. Hawks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards face off at 6 p.m. ET this evening at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 11-35 overall and 6-16 at home, while Washington is 15-29 overall and 6-18 on the road. The Wizards won their lone matchup earlier this season, downing the Hawks 111-101 on Jan. 10.

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -1

Hawks vs. Wizards over-under: 242 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Atlanta -116, Washington -104

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta has to be hurting after a devastating 140-111 to Oklahoma City on Friday. John Collins led the Hawks with 28 points, and Trae Young added 26 points and 16 assists. Cam Reddish came off the bench with 20 points.

Young leads the Hawks with 29.1 points and 8.8 assists per game, and Collins is going for 18.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per outing. Young struggled against the Wizards earlier this season, scoring just 19 points and going 0-for-7 from deep. Atlanta is the third-worst team in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.5 per game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington strolled past Cleveland 124-112 on Thursday, as Bradley Beal went off for 36 points and dealt eight assists. Beal, who missed the Hawks vs. Wizards game on Jan. 10, has been red-hot on the Wizards' current road trip, scoring 38 points at Miami and shooting 31-of-46 from the field in the two games.

Washington is the worst team in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 119.9 points per game. Despite struggling on the defensive end of the floor this season, the Wizards have been victorious in 12 of their last 18 matchups against the Hawks.

