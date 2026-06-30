The Rockets selected Onyenso with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Knicks, who then traded his rights to the Pistons, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Knicks acquired the No. 39 and 53 picks and a 2029 second-rounder from the Rockets in exchange for the No. 31 and 55 selections in this year's draft. However, the Knicks traded the 53rd overall pick to the Pistons for cash considerations, sending Onyenso to Detroit. The 6-foot-11 center transferred to Virginia for the 2025-26 campaign, during which he averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.6 minutes per contest across 36 appearances off the bench. The big man's rim-protecting prowess could earn him some burn if injuries arise in Detroit's center group, though Onyenso isn't guaranteed a consistent role.