Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Detroit • C

Ugonna Onyenso

player headshot

Last Game

Sun, May 17 |
AMZN
vs Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30)
  • Little Caesars Arena
125
Final
94
Game Recap

Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
DET
 60-22 8-2 W3
CLE
 52-30 7-3 W1
MIL
 32-50 3-7 L1
CHI
 31-51 2-8 L2
IND
 19-63 3-7 L2
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    12:13

    NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Ugonna Onyenso To the Clippers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Jalen Duren Angling For Sign-and-Trade With Lakers or Kings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Best RFA Trade Targets This Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Norman Powell Top Free Agency Destinations

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Can the Heat Add Offense Around Giannis?

  • Image thumbnail
    9:45

    Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    What Are the Thunder's Final Cost-Cutting Maneuvers?

  • Image thumbnail
    12:39

    Jalen Duren Exploring Sign & Trade | Potential Landing Spots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Could Signing Jalen Duren Cost the Lakers LeBron James?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Jalen Duren's Potential Landing Spot: The Bucks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Jalen Duren's Potential Landing Spot: The Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    NBA trade alert: Thunder send Isaiah Joe to Pistons for two future second-round picks, per report

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Jalen Duren

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Zach LaVine

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Norman Powell

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    NBA Free Agency Best Fits: James Harden

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Pistons Best Possible Moves: Powell or Murphy?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets

See All NBA Videos

Top Ugonna Onyenso News

See More

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-11, 237 lbs
Birthplace: Owerri, NG
Age: 22
School: Virginia
Experience: R