Last Game
- Little Caesars Arena
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12:13
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft
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0:38
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Ugonna Onyenso To the Clippers
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1:29
Jalen Duren Angling For Sign-and-Trade With Lakers or Kings
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0:58
Best RFA Trade Targets This Free Agency
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0:58
Norman Powell Top Free Agency Destinations
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1:45
Can the Heat Add Offense Around Giannis?
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9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
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1:08
What Are the Thunder's Final Cost-Cutting Maneuvers?
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12:39
Jalen Duren Exploring Sign & Trade | Potential Landing Spots
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1:51
Could Signing Jalen Duren Cost the Lakers LeBron James?
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1:34
Jalen Duren's Potential Landing Spot: The Bucks
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1:09
Jalen Duren's Potential Landing Spot: The Celtics
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0:23
NBA trade alert: Thunder send Isaiah Joe to Pistons for two future second-round picks, per report
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1:54
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Jalen Duren
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1:37
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Zach LaVine
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1:55
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Norman Powell
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0:57
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: James Harden
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1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
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1:47
Pistons Best Possible Moves: Powell or Murphy?
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1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
Top Ugonna Onyenso News
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Pistons' Ugonna Onyenso: Heading to Detroit
The Rockets selected Onyenso with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Knicks, who then traded his rights to the Pistons, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The Knicks acquired the No. 39 and 53 picks and a 2029 second-rounder from the Rockets in exchange for the No. 31 and 55 selections in this year's draft. However, the Knicks traded the 53rd overall pick to the Pistons for cash considerations, sending Onyenso to Detroit. The 6-foot-11 center transferred to Virginia for the 2025-26 campaign, during which he averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.6 minutes per contest across 36 appearances off the bench. The big man's rim-protecting prowess could earn him some burn if injuries arise in Detroit's center group, though Onyenso isn't guaranteed a consistent role.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-11, 237 lbs
|Birthplace: Owerri, NG
|Age: 22
|School: Virginia
|Experience: R