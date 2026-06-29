Last Game
- Frost Bank Center
-
1:49
Spurs Draft Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr.
-
1:03
NBA Draft Grades: Spurs Select Tarris Reed Jr. No. 26 Overall
-
1:53
NBA Draft Big Men: True Fives
-
1:26
2026 NBA Draft's Late-Round Gems: Reed & Jefferson
-
1:45
Michigan vs. UConn Preview: Players To Watch
-
1:35
Tarris Reed Jr. Showed Up When UConn Needed Him Most
-
0:32
MUST-SEE: Early 10-2 run for UConn capped by Tarris Reed SLAM
-
2:50
Tarris Reed Jr. Profile
-
3:07
FreshPet Fresh Picks Biggest X-Factor: No. 3 Illinois vs No. 2 UConn
-
1:03
Final Four Players That Improved Their Draft Stock: Tarris Reed Jr.
-
7:39
Going The Distance: From The Tournament To The NBA Draft
-
1:35
B.J. Taylor's Top Four Players In Final Four
-
1:56
Noah Buono's Top Four Players In Final Four
-
1:55
Race For The Fourth 1-Seed In College Basketball
-
1:27
CBB Battle For The Big East: Uconn Looks To Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr.
-
1:44
Ranking LeBron's Priorities in Free Agency
-
1:59
What's the Best Move for LeBron?
-
5:49
Knicks Re-Sign Landry Shamet, Spurs Bring Back Julian Champagnie
-
9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
-
1:06
Spurs: Is There a De'Aaron Fox Trade Market?
Top Tarris Reed Jr. News
-
-
Spurs' Tarris Reed: Heading to San Antonio
The Nuggets selected Reed with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Spurs, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.
The Nuggets will receive the 35th overall pick in this year's draft and two additional second-round picks in exchange for Reed. The 22-year-old center appeared in 35 outings for UConn in 2025-26, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 60.7 percent from the field in 27.3 minutes per game. He also earned All-Big East First Team honors. The big man isn't guaranteed a meaningful role in his rookie season, as the Spurs still have Luke Kornet behind Victor Wembanyama and selected Jayden Quaintance (knee) with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-10, 260 lbs
|Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
|Age: 22
|School: UConn
|Experience: R