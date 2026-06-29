The Nuggets selected Reed with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Spurs, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The Nuggets will receive the 35th overall pick in this year's draft and two additional second-round picks in exchange for Reed. The 22-year-old center appeared in 35 outings for UConn in 2025-26, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 60.7 percent from the field in 27.3 minutes per game. He also earned All-Big East First Team honors. The big man isn't guaranteed a meaningful role in his rookie season, as the Spurs still have Luke Kornet behind Victor Wembanyama and selected Jayden Quaintance (knee) with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft.