Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
San Antonio • C

Tarris Reed Jr.

player headshot

Last Game

Sat, Jun 13 |
ABC
vs New York Knicks (53-29)
  • Frost Bank Center
94
Final
90
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Spurs Draft Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    NBA Draft Grades: Spurs Select Tarris Reed Jr. No. 26 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA Draft Big Men: True Fives

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    2026 NBA Draft's Late-Round Gems: Reed & Jefferson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Michigan vs. UConn Preview: Players To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Tarris Reed Jr. Showed Up When UConn Needed Him Most

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    MUST-SEE: Early 10-2 run for UConn capped by Tarris Reed SLAM

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    Tarris Reed Jr. Profile

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    FreshPet Fresh Picks Biggest X-Factor: No. 3 Illinois vs No. 2 UConn

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Final Four Players That Improved Their Draft Stock: Tarris Reed Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    7:39

    Going The Distance: From The Tournament To The NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    B.J. Taylor's Top Four Players In Final Four

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Noah Buono's Top Four Players In Final Four

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Race For The Fourth 1-Seed In College Basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    CBB Battle For The Big East: Uconn Looks To Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Ranking LeBron's Priorities in Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What's the Best Move for LeBron?

  • Image thumbnail
    5:49

    Knicks Re-Sign Landry Shamet, Spurs Bring Back Julian Champagnie

  • Image thumbnail
    9:45

    Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Spurs: Is There a De'Aaron Fox Trade Market?

See All NBA Videos

Top Tarris Reed Jr. News

See More

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-10, 260 lbs
Birthplace: St. Louis, MO
Age: 22
School: UConn
Experience: R