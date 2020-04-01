A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

NFL Draft analysis for A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74

Strengths:

  • Most powerful, compact runner in the class
  • Gerat contact balance, hits typically don't faze him
  • Good vision between the tackles is good
  • For his size, nice explosion in his step at the snap
  • Flashes a small but effective jump cut when needed with loose hips

Weaknesses:

  • Runs decently high
  • Plays with stiff-ish, linear style, he has noticeable loose hips
  • Not overly elusive by any stretch
  • Speed isn't great
Our Latest Stories