Houston Texans Mock Draft: Time to find tackle help, predictions for every pick
The Texans face quite a wait before making their first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
The Texans have one of the worst tackle situations in the league, which isn't great in the best of times and especially when your franchise quarterback is coming off a major injury. This isn't the best draft in which to find Day 1 starters at tackle, and even if it was, the Texans don't own a pick until the third round.
Still, expect them to use at least one of their three third-round picks on the position to bring in some competition and guys who at least have the potential to be capable starters down the road. They could also use better depth at every level of the defense.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
Houston Texans
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|3
|68
|Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
|
|3
|80
|Nathan Shepherd, DE, Fort Hays St
|from SEA
|3
|98
|Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
|Compensatory
|4
|103
|Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
|
|5
|160
|Jordan Whitehead, FS, Pittsburgh
|from DEN/LAR
|6
|177
|Traded to Denver
|
|6
|211
|Traded to Denver
|Compensatory
|6
|214
|Kendrick Norton, NT, Miami
|Compensatory
|7
|222
|John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin
|
The Texans are stuck waiting until the third round to draft thanks to two separate trades they made with the Browns (one to move up for Deshaun Watson last year, one to get Brock Osweiler off their books). Their first pick is an athletic tackle to address their biggest need. Shepherd is J.J. Watt insurance and should develop into a starter down the line. Nickerson is a potential eventual replacement for impending free agent Kareem Jackson.
Schultz can help out tackles as an in-line blocker and he's also solid as a pass-catcher, though not ever likely to be a top receiving weapon. Houston trades No. 177 and No. 211 to move up for Whitehead, who can apprentice under Tyrann Mathieu for a year. Norton and Franklin-Myers improve the team's depth on the defensive line. The Texans are still left with several holes after this draft, but that's going to be the case no matter what.
-
Draft: 27 locks for the first round
The first round of the draft will be heavy on quarterbacks and offensive linemen
-
Redskins Seven-Round Mock: Vea a big win
The Redskins also add a talented running back and offensive line help after taking the big...
-
Titans Seven-Round Mock: LBs early
The Titans pick up a pair of linebackers in the first two rounds of this seven-round mock...
-
Buccaneers Seven-Round Mock: James first
The Bucs pick up a stud safety and quality lineman before landing a running back on Day 3
-
Seahawks Seven-Round Mock: Trading down
The Seahawks haven't picked in their original spot in the first round since 2011
-
49ers Seven-Round Mock: Defense heavy
The 49ers could be in a prime position to trade down and pick up more draft capital