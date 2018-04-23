Houston Texans Mock Draft: Time to find tackle help, predictions for every pick

The Texans have one of the worst tackle situations in the league, which isn't great in the best of times and especially when your franchise quarterback is coming off a major injury. This isn't the best draft in which to find Day 1 starters at tackle, and even if it was, the Texans don't own a pick until the third round.

Still, expect them to use at least one of their three third-round picks on the position to bring in some competition and guys who at least have the potential to be capable starters down the road. They could also use better depth at every level of the defense.

Houston Texans

The Texans are stuck waiting until the third round to draft thanks to two separate trades they made with the Browns (one to move up for Deshaun Watson last year, one to get Brock Osweiler off their books). Their first pick is an athletic tackle to address their biggest need. Shepherd is J.J. Watt insurance and should develop into a starter down the line. Nickerson is a potential eventual replacement for impending free agent Kareem Jackson.

Schultz can help out tackles as an in-line blocker and he's also solid as a pass-catcher, though not ever likely to be a top receiving weapon. Houston trades No. 177 and No. 211 to move up for Whitehead, who can apprentice under Tyrann Mathieu for a year. Norton and Franklin-Myers improve the team's depth on the defensive line. The Texans are still left with several holes after this draft, but that's going to be the case no matter what.