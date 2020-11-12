|
49ers-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) With a slew of big plays including touchdowns receiving and throwing, Emmanuel Sanders was a big reason the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 48-46 shootout against the Saints in the Superdome less than one year ago.
''I'm always going to remember that game,'' Sanders said. ''That game was probably the greatest game I've played in. Obviously, I've played in Super Bowls and whatever. But just from an offensive, play-calling standpoint of two coaches going at it like it's (the) Madden (video game), it was unbelievable to be a part of and to watch.''
Now Sanders is on the other side of the rematch on the same field, which would seem fortunate for him, given how both teams' 2020 seasons have gone so far.
The 49ers (4-5) have been plagued by injuries and have an uphill climb to return to the playoffs only one season after advancing all the way to the Super Bowl.
The Saints (6-2) have won five straight - the latest a 38-3 demolition of Tampa Bay - and sit atop the NFC South as they aim to win the division a fourth straight year.
Sanders has contributed to New Orleans' success with 30 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns in six games. And the Saints are glad they don't have to defend him anymore, because last year, ''He was a pain in the butt,'' Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Sanders had seven catches for 157 yards receiving against New Orleans last December, including a 75-yard touchdown in which he fell backwards making a catch on a deep throw, quickly sprang to his feet and broke a tackle to get to the end zone. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert after taking a toss on a reverse.
''He's one of those real smart football guys,'' Payton said. ''He can track the ball down the field. Hopefully, we can find him some of those explosive plays as we move forward.''
San Francisco returns to the dome without two other stars from last year's meeting who are now injured: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle.
The Niners also are dealing with injuries on defense, including to cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Nick Bosa, which won't make stopping Sanders any easier.
''It's going to be a huge challenge going against him, just knowing that what he did for us last year and obviously seeing what he's done on tape this year,'' Niners linebacker Fred Warner said.
Sanders confidence in the Saints' chances is evident in his description of a text he described sending to 49ers receivers coach Wes Welker.
''I told him, `We're about kick y'all (butt),''' Sanders recalled. ''I want to kick their (butt) and then after the game we can hug it out.''
Incidentally, Sanders' TD pass against New Orleans was the second of his NFL career. Perhaps another is in store before too long, given Payton's penchant for drawing up creative plays.
''Yeah, we'll see,'' Sanders said. ''We might have some tricks up our sleeve.''
FAMILIAR FACES
Sanders won't be the only ex-Niner in Saints colors. Linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired in a trade with San Francisco earlier this month, practiced with New Orleans for the first time this week and is on track to play on Sunday.
Alexander player for LSU and started his career NFL career in Tampa Bay, so the Saints were quite familiar with him when they acquired him. Saints QB Drew Brees describes Alexander as a ''very explosive player,'' and ''real good athlete,'' who has ''great speed and key and diagnosis ability.''
CROWD NOISE
The Niners will play their first game of the season in front of fans. They haven't been allowed to have any at home games this season and played in front of empty stadiums in their first three road games. While the players are happy to get a better environment with about 6,000 ticketed fans permitted to attend, they won't miss the din of a sellout crowd in the Superdome.
''Probably won't be the same craziness that was last year in New Orleans,'' tackle Mike McGlinchey said. ''From an offensive lineman standpoint, that is actually OK ... because it's tough to block people when you have to look at the football the whole time to see if it was snapped.''
TOUGH MATCHUP
Warner has been one of the best in the league at his position when it comes to coverage. He could have a tough test this week if he has to match up against New Orleans back Alvin Kamara. Kamara is tied for third in the NFL with 60 catches this season and his 565 yards receiving are best on the Saints.
''He's just such an exceptional athlete in terms of just his balance and footwork,'' Warner said. ''They use him in all different types of ways with catching the ball out of the backfield. Obviously, I think that's what separates him from a lot of the guys in the league,''
FABULOUS FILL-IN
With most of San Francisco's top receivers sidelined last week by injuries or COVID-19 protocols, Richie James Jr. made the most of his opportunity. He had nine catches for 184 yards and a TD with three catches for at least 40 yards. The only other 49ers to have that many yards and a TD in a game since the merger are Jerry Rice (four times), Terrell Owens, George Kittle, John Taylor and Anquan Boldin.
AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, California, contributed.
B. Aiyuk
11 WR
54 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs, -8 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|
A. Kamara
41 RB
14 RuYds, RuTD, 83 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:21
|19:14
|1st Downs
|16
|12
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|194
|164
|Total Plays
|50
|38
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|41
|Rush Attempts
|24
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|148
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-46
|3-37
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|14
|129
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|3-122
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|164
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
10
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|17/24
|163
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|18
|33
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
10
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|10
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|9
|5
|54
|1
|14
|11
|
J. Reed 81 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Reed
|4
|4
|36
|0
|12
|3
|
R. James 13 WR
2
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|2
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|4
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
4
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|48.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Webster 35 CB
0
FPTS
|K. Webster
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Brees
|8/13
|76
|1
|0
|9
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|6/7
|63
|0
|0
|2
|
T. Hill 7 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|15
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
21
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|7
|14
|1
|8
|21
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|13
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Brees 9 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Brees
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
21
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|7
|83
|1
|34
|21
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|4
|2
|27
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|4
|24
|0
|11
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
5
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|39.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|40.7
|75
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(12:25 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(13:05 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end to SF 5 for 1 yard (K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - NO 15(13:25 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to D.Harris to SF 12 for 3 yards (D.Jordan). PENALTY on SF-F.Warner Face Mask (15 Yards) 6 yards enforced at SF 12. Pass -3 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 10(14:13 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at SF 15 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Kinlaw and J.Willis).
|Sack
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(15:00 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at SF 10 for -6 yards (K.Hyder).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(0:35 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara to SF 4 for 15 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 10 YAC 5
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 25(1:17 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to SF 19 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(1:58 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to SF 25 for 8 yards (D.Jordan).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(2:40 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to SF 33 for 12 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 4 YAC 8
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(3:21 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to SF 45 for 19 yards (T.Moore). Pass 2 YAC 17
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SF 15(3:30 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to NO 38 Center-T.Pepper. D.Harris to NO 38 for no gain (K.Webster). FUMBLES (K.Webster) recovered by NO-J.Gray at NO 36.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - SF 13(4:03 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left tackle to SF 15 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SF 13(4:07 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon [C.Gardner-Johnson].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(4:49 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 13 for -6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 34(4:56 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to SF 19 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by R.James.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NO 39(5:21 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill sacked at NO 34 for -5 yards (J.Kinlaw). Penalty on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 36(6:05 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 39 for 3 yards (J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(6:50 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 36 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 3 YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - SF 32(6:59 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by M.Jenkins [T.Hendrickson] at NO 24. M.Jenkins to NO 33 for 9 yards (R.James). INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #9 D.Brees ribs QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - SF 33(7:43 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Hasty to NO 32 for 1 yard (D.Davis). Pass 0 YAC 1
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 40(8:24 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James to NO 33 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 6 YAC 1
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(8:54 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end ran ob at NO 26 for 4 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on SF-D.Brunskill Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(9:00 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk [M.Roach]. PENALTY on NO-M.Roach Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 47(9:45 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Reed to NO 45 for 8 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 7 YAC 1
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 45(10:25 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 47 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(11:08 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end to SF 45 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:43 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 44 for 13 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 8
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NO 42(11:52 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 27 yards to SF 31 Center-Z.Wood downed by NO-J.Hill.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 41(12:36 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to NO 42 for 1 yard (J.Kinlaw; K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 38(13:12 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 41 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(13:53 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 38 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:28 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to D.Harris ran ob at NO 33 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass -2 YAC 13
|
1 & 10 - NO(14:56 - 3rd) J.Winston at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 37 for 15 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-M.Harris Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at NO 22 - No Play. Penalty on NO-M.Callaway Offensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 64 yards from SF 35 to NO 1. D.Harris to NO 22 for 21 yards (D.Johnson). INJURY UPDATES: New Orleans #10 T.Smith concussion protocol OUT. New Orleans #90 M.Brown calf QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 30(0:21 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 50 yards to NO 20 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 30(0:23 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (T.Hendrickson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 24(0:27 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 30 for 6 yards (C.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 15(1:08 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 24 for 9 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(1:15 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.McKinnon pushed ob at SF 39 for 14 yards (P.Williams). PENALTY on SF-L.Tomlinson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 6(1:19 - 2nd) D.Brees to SF 4 for -1 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at SF 6. D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 0 YAC 3
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 8(1:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders pushed ob at SF 3 for 5 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 1 YAC 4
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 15(1:32 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to SF 8 for 7 yards (J.Willis). Pass 5 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(1:35 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to T.Smith to SF 7 for 8 yards (J.Verrett). FUMBLES (J.Verrett) RECOVERED by SF-J.Verrett at SF 7. J.Verrett ran ob at SF 39 for 32 yards (T.Armstead). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to T.Smith (J.Verrett).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 49(1:45 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at SF 15 for 34 yards (K.Hyder). Pass -4 YAC 38
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(1:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 49 for 8 yards (E.Moseley). Pass 3 YAC 5
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 41(1:55 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left guard to NO 43 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 41(2:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - SF 48(2:33 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to NO 41 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 6 YAC 5
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 50(3:00 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 48 for -2 yards (M.Davenport). Penalty on SF Illegal Formation declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(3:19 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to 50 for 12 yards (M.Lattimore; M.Williams). Pass 10 YAC 2
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 31(4:01 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 38 for 7 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 29(4:39 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 31 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(5:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens scrambles right end to SF 29 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 22(6:05 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SF 26 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(6:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SF 22 for 8 yards (M.Davenport).
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to SF 0. J.McKinnon to SF 14 for 14 yards (Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 2(6:52 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 9(7:36 - 2nd) T.Hill left tackle to SF 2 for 7 yards (J.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(8:20 - 2nd) T.Hill FUMBLES (Aborted) at SF 14 and recovers at SF 9. T.Hill to SF 9 for no gain (J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NO 29(8:42 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at SF 29 for -8 yards (K.Street). PENALTY on SF-K.Street Roughing the Passer 10 yards enforced at SF 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(9:21 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to SF 21 for no gain (J.Taylor J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 41(9:30 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 37 yards to SF 22 Center-Z.Wood. K.Webster MUFFS catch RECOVERED by NO-M.Callaway at SF 21. M.Callaway to SF 21 for no gain (K.Webster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 41(9:34 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Cook (J.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 40(10:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 41 for 1 yard (J.Taylor). Pass -6 YAC 7
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(10:44 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to NO 40 for 5 yards (F.Warner; A.Armstead).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(11:29 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 15 yards (T.Moore). Pass 13 YAC 2
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 47(11:39 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 53 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - SF 39(12:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 47 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins P.Williams). Pass 2 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SF 39(12:28 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley [C.Gardner-Johnson].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to SF 39 for 1 yard (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(13:48 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SF 38 for 13 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 7 YAC 6
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - NO 31(13:53 - 2nd) W.Lutz 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NO 31(13:57 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NO 31(14:02 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:44 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to SF 31 for -6 yards (D.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to NO 0. D.Harris to SF 25 for 75 yards (J.Mayden).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - NO 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Gould 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SF 5(0:15 - 1st) N.Mullens sacked at NO 14 for -9 yards (D.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 3(0:57 - 1st) J.McKinnon left guard to NO 5 for -2 yards (M.Brown K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - SF 6(1:39 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to NO 3 for 3 yards (C.Jordan; M.Williams).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(2:13 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep right to R.Dwelley to NO 13 for 22 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [D.Onyemata]. PENALTY on NO-D.Onyemata Roughing the Passer 7 yards enforced at NO 13. Pass 17 YAC 5
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 40(2:52 - 1st) K.Juszczyk left guard to NO 35 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 46(3:32 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to NO 40 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins; K.Alexander). Pass 9 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SF 44(4:00 - 1st) J.McKinnon left end to NO 44 for no gain (D.Davis). PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 44 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(4:40 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to NO 44 for 5 yards (C.Jordan; M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - SF 13(4:48 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to NO 44 Center-T.Pepper. D.Harris MUFFS catch RECOVERED by SF-M.Harris at NO 49.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 18 - SF 17(5:31 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 13 for -4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SF 17(5:36 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:22 - 1st) B.Aiyuk right end to SF 17 for -8 yards (M.Williams; M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NO 30(6:29 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to SF 25 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by T.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NO 30(6:32 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. NO-A.Peat was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 27(7:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass -3 YAC 6
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(7:38 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to NO -4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 26 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 4(7:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 1 YAC 3
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 11(8:30 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to NO 4 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 25(9:15 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NO 11 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 9
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(9:51 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to NO 25 for 1 yard (M.Davenport).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 45(10:21 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to NO 41 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 41. Pass 1 YAC 3
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 47(11:05 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Reed to NO 45 for 8 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 1 YAC 7
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 47(11:10 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk (M.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 42(11:49 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 47 for 5 yards (P.Williams). Pass 3 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 42(12:29 - 1st) J.McKinnon right end to SF 42 for no gain (D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:04 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 42 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(13:47 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to SF 36 for 2 yards (M.Lattimore D.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - SF 22(14:23 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 34 for 12 yards (D.Davis; M.Jenkins). Pass 7 YAC 5
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 22 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
