49ers-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) The only difference the San Francisco 49ers see in longtime nemesis Russell Wilson isn't in his game but his gear.
''It's so weird seeing him in a new uniform,'' linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. ''But he's the same exact guy.''
Kyle Shanahan thinks so, too.
''I see the same stuff I've seen going against him in Seattle for the last 10 years. (It's just that) they've just come up short on a couple of touchdowns there,'' said San Francisco's coach, who brings a 2-8 record against Wilson into Sunday night's showdown between the 49ers (1-1) and Broncos (1-1).
Shanahan pointed to Wilson's 35-yard fourth-quarter dart to Courtland Sutton on third-and-16 last week as evidence the 33-year-old QB still has it.
''There's no way you should be able to move the chains there,'' Shanahan said. ''But he moves the safety and goes down the sideline and then two plays later he hits the tight end for the touchdown.''
That rallied the Broncos past the Texans as Wilson overcame a 6-for-20 start in his home debut, which only reinforced Shanahan's view that Wilson is just starting to settle in with his new team.
''No matter how long you hold Russell and contain him, he always finds a way to make some plays,'' Shanahan said. ''I can't tell you how many times you go against him and nothing's happening and then all of a sudden they score 21 points just like that.
''That's what I felt he was extremely close to showing these last two weeks.''
Wilson has just two TD passes so far as he's been victimized by an overwhelmed play caller in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett along with too many dropped passes, a rash of penalties and numerous red-zone flubs by the Broncos' budding offense.
Although the Niners bring one of the league's stingiest defenses to Denver, Wilson is 16-4 against San Francisco in his career.
''Can't escape,'' 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said when asked about facing Wilson again six months after he was traded out of NFC West. ''Just playing against him all these years, his escapability and just the savvy and his big-play ability - you've just got to make sure you keep him in front and you contain him. If you give him that little sliver of space, he'll take it.''
The 49ers are thankful they found no takers on the trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo, who took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco as Trey Lance's backup after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that hurt his value.
Instead of having their season derailed by Lance's season-ending broken ankle, the Niners are confident they can still contend with Garoppolo - they're 31-14 when he starts and have made it to the Super Bowl and to the NFC title game in his two healthy seasons as the starter.
''It definitely turns out to be a very smart move for us,'' defensive end Nick Bosa said. ''The fact that we have a quarterback who's done so much for this organization already and has all the experience that he has, and the fact that we get him back, is very big for our team.''
DOMINANT DEFENSE
The strength of the Niners has always been the defense regardless of who is under center. That was evident the first two weeks as San Francisco held both Chicago and Seattle to fewer than 220 yards, a feat no team has accomplished since the Panthers in 2017.
HUMBLED HACKETT
After brushing off a question about nerves on the eve of the opener, Hackett has done a 180 and acknowledged this week that his own dawdling as an unpolished play caller is to blame for Wilson's slow start.
''I'm doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in position to be able to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions,'' Hackett said.
FAMILIAR FACES
Two former 49ers are playing key roles on Denver's defense: tackle D.J. Jones and cornerback K'Waun Williams.
''Of course it helps to have familiarity with any team,'' Jones said. ''But I will never take away that Kyle is a genius. And he's smart enough to also know my strengths and my weaknesses. I'm not dumb enough to be like, `I'm going to dominate the whole game,' because that's a smart man over there.''
KITTLE RIDDLE
San Francisco tight end George Kittle is expected to make his 2022 debut at Denver after missing the first two games with a groin injury. The last time these teams met, Kittle burned the Broncos for 210 yards on seven catches, all in the first half. Shanahan apologized afterward for not feeding him the ball after halftime when he needed just 5 more yards to break Shannon Sharpe's NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a game, set against the Chiefs in 2002.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:09
|24:05
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|209
|173
|Total Plays
|35
|46
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|71
|Rush Attempts
|16
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|123
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.0
|7-47.6
|Return Yards
|54
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-31
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-23
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|173
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|11/17
|135
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|10
|73
|0
|37
|7
|
J. Mason 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Mason
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|4
|6
|0
|3
|12
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|5
|5
|73
|0
|32
|12
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
12
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|7
|3
|39
|1
|20
|12
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|4
|3
|23
|0
|11
|5
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Moseley 4 CB
|E. Moseley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|5
|53.0
|2
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|10.3
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
5
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|15/23
|126
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|11
|53
|0
|16
|8
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|7
|16
|0
|6
|6
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
5
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|8
|6
|70
|0
|34
|13
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|3
|25
|0
|22
|6
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|5
|2
|17
|0
|16
|3
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Williams 33 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 OLB
|R. Gregory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|55
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|7
|47.6
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - DEN 35(3:51 - 3rd) B.McManus 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 35(3:55 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 35(4:39 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to SF 35 for no gain (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:18 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to SF 35 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DEN 46(5:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [K.Hyder]. PENALTY on SF-D.Lenoir - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 47(6:08 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to SF 46 for 1 yard (J.Kinlaw).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(6:46 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to SF 47 for 6 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles - C.Omenihu).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 41(7:16 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 47 for 6 yards (E.Moseley; D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 36(7:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Hamler. PENALTY on SF-N.Bosa - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 36(7:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 36 for no gain (E.Moseley; D.Lenoir).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 26(8:33 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 36 for 10 yards (E.Moseley - T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 23(9:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 26 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw - D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(9:48 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 23 for 4 yards (C.Omenihu; H.Ridgeway).
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 20 to DEN 15. M.Washington to DEN 29 for 14 yards (G.Odum; D.Flannigan-Fowles). PENALTY on DEN-J.Strnad - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 49(10:41 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to SF 2 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-M.Boone.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 42(11:15 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to SF 49 for 9 yards (T.Gipson).
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - DEN 44(11:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to DEN 42 for -2 yards (D.Lenoir - F.Warner) [N.Bosa].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 50(12:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 44 for -6 yards (K.Givens).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 8 - SF 50(12:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 - RECOVERED by DEN-J.Jewell at 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SF 43(13:22 - 3rd) J.Mason left end to 50 for 7 yards (K.Jackson; R.Darby).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:27 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson. PENALTY on SF-J.Jennings - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 43(13:47 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to SF 43 for no gain (M.Purcell). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at SF 43 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - DEN 21(14:00 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 54 yards to SF 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 43 for 18 yards (P.Locke).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DEN 21(14:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams (F.Warner) [N.Bosa].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 29(14:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 21 for -8 yards (N.Bosa).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to DEN 29 for 4 yards (E.Moseley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - SF 14(0:42 - 2nd) D.Samuel up the middle to SF 16 for 2 yards (K.Williams; B.Chubb).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 11(0:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 14 for 3 yards (P.Locke). DEN-B.Browning was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 11(1:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to B.Aiyuk.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 49(1:07 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to SF 11 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|+12 YD
3 & 23 - DEN 37(1:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - DEN 47(1:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SF 43 for 10 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DEN 48(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 48(1:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams (D.Lenoir).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 50(1:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at SF 48 for 2 yards (E.Moseley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 4(1:43 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 55 yards to DEN 41 - Center-T.Pepper. M.Washington to 50 for 9 yards (G.Odum; O.Burks).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 4(1:46 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SF 9(1:52 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo scrambles left tackle to SF 16 for 7 yards (J.Jewell). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 9 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SF 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Samuel left guard to SF 9 for 3 yards (K.Jackson; J.Griffith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 3(2:27 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 6 for 3 yards (D.Williams - K.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - DEN 41(2:37 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 38 yards to SF 3 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-E.Bassey.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - DEN 34(3:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SF 41 for -7 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 34(3:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(4:03 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to SF 34 for -6 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 50(4:43 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to SF 28 for 22 yards (C.Ward; D.Greenlaw) [S.Ebukam]. SF-A.Al-Shaair was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:04 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to DEN 41 for 16 yards (T.Gipson).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 20(6:37 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 25 for 5 yards (D.Lenoir) [D.Jackson].
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 17(7:22 - 2nd) J.Williams right end to DEN 20 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(8:01 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to DEN 17 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 8(8:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 13 for 5 yards (E.Moseley - A.Al-Shaair).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 1(9:17 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to DEN 8 for 7 yards (H.Ridgeway; A.Al-Shaair).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 47(9:28 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to DEN 1 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-R.Dwelley. PENALTY on DEN-R.Gregory - Offensive Holding - 0 yards - enforced at DEN 1. Denver challenged the touchback ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - SF 48(10:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to DEN 47 for 5 yards (D.Williams - D.Jones). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 48(10:11 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SF 37(10:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 48 for 11 yards (J.Griffith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 47(11:16 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end to SF 47 for no gain (B.Chubb). PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 47 - No Play. Penalty on SF-R.McCloud - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(11:51 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to D.Samuel ran ob at SF 47 for 32 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to SF 0. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 15 yards (J.Griffith - E.Saubert).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 37(12:00 - 2nd) B.McManus 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 39(12:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right guard to SF 37 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu). Penalty on DEN-C.Fleming - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 40(13:02 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to SF 39 for 1 yard (N.Bosa; S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 40(13:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 44(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to SF 40 for 16 yards (T.Gipson).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 37(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 44 for 7 yards (C.Ward; D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 37 for -3 yards (K.Hyder).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 6(0:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 34 yards (E.Moseley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 49(0:17 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to DEN 6 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-D.Flannigan-Fowles.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 49(0:22 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk (P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SF 46(1:08 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 49 for 3 yards (R.Gregory).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 42(1:43 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 46 for 4 yards (J.Jewell - J.Griffith).
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - SF 24(2:16 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to D.Samuel to SF 42 for 18 yards (K.Williams; K.Jackson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:53 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 24 for -1 yards (J.Jewell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 25(3:00 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to SF 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 25(3:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy (K.Hyder - E.Moseley).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(3:48 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 25 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga - A.Al-Shaair).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(4:21 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 24 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - SF 26(4:31 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 74 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 36(5:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 26 for -10 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SF 41(5:19 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SF 35(6:02 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 41 for 6 yards (C.Sterns - J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 35(6:24 - 1st) D.Samuel right end to SF 35 for no gain (D.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(7:05 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 35 for 16 yards (N.Bonitto).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 33(7:16 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 57 yards to SF 10 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 19 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DEN 33(7:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DEN 28(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-S.Ebukam - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 28(7:23 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:56 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SF 3(7:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SF 8(8:38 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to DEN 3 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(9:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 18(9:46 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to DEN 9 for 9 yards (C.Sterns; J.Jewell).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(10:32 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to DEN 18 for 37 yards (P.Surtain).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:07 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 20 yards (K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 32(11:19 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to SF 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 25 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 31(12:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 32 for 1 yard (D.Lenoir - F.Warner).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 31(12:24 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to DEN 31 for no gain (D.Greenlaw; K.Givens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(12:50 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 26(12:57 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to DEN 29 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 26(13:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 26(13:07 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(13:42 - 1st) D.Samuel left tackle to SF 26 for 1 yard (M.Purcell).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - SF 12(14:19 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 25 for 13 yards (K.Williams - K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 10(14:54 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 12 for 2 yards (D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 10 for 8 yards (J.Strnad).
