Jaguars-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier?
The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop left behind once ''Rocky III'' filming was finished so it could stand as a tourist attraction. No offense, Smokin' Joe.
A similar question arose this week, with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson bringing his Jacksonville Jaguars to Philly.
Why is a statue of Pederson and QB Nick Foles commemorating the most famous play in team history - and on the short list of great ones in Super Bowl lore - wedged in between gates in a hard-to-find spot across the street from Lincoln Financial Field? Because again, the 9-foot tall bronze statue that honored the trick play that won the Eagles their only Super Bowl was donated by a beer company and not bestowed from the franchise.
Eagles fans, though, love the spot. For selfies. For stories. For just seconds of a reminder of the time Foles ran to the sideline and asked Pederson '' You want Philly Philly?'' and the coach said ''Yeah, let's do it.'' Foles then caught a touchdown pass on fourth down and city light poles were never the same.
Super Bowl memories and kitschy statues can last forever.
Jobs, well, they're a little less permanent.
Pederson was fired less than three years after he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots over a fractured relationship with the front office in decisions ranging from the rebuilding path to the draft to his relationships with star players. He had two years left on his contract when owner Jeffrey Lurie made the January 2021 decision to cut ties with Pederson. About 13 months later, Pederson was hired to help clean up the mess left behind in Jacksonville once Urban Meyer was fired after what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.
Yo, Philly. Look who's back.
Allen Iverson played here in a Denver Nuggets jersey. Andy Reid coached on the sideline for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Lindros showed up in a Rangers sweater.
Now here comes Pederson and the Jaguars at 2-1 -- not bad considering they had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons -- and walking into what should be a happy homecoming for the 54-year-old coach.
How about a standing ovation?
''Hopefully something in that realm,'' Pederson said. ''But look, it's Philly. Anything's possible, right, with these fans? I'm just looking forward to running out of that tunnel with the Jaguars and getting ready to play a game there.''
Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles. He guided the Eagles to two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020. Lurie indicated after Pederson was fired the coach wasn't on board with rebuilding. Pederson's relationship with Carson Wentz also reached a boiling point once the QB was benched with four games left in the 2020 season for Jalen Hurts.
Pederson is gone. So is Wentz, who had a very bad day in his first game against the Eagles in a loss last weekend. Hurts, though, is still around and playing like an MVP as he has the Eagles off to a 3-0 start and dominant in every phase of the game.
''Everything that you're seeing now is everything that we saw in him when we drafted him,'' Pederson said. ''You're seeing the growth, not only in the quarterback, but also in the team. Some of the pieces around him. He's going to defy all odds. That's just the way his career has been built.''
Pederson insisted he could keep his emotions in check as he returns to the stadium that was the site of some of his greatest professional triumphs. He just wants to escape Philly with a win. He definitely won't take a selfie at his statue.
''Maybe one day after I retire or something like that, but I have no plans to anytime soon,'' Pederson said.
RUNNING TO DAYLIGHT
Jacksonville's James Robinson has the longest two touchdown runs of any running back this season.
The third-year pro notched a 50-yard scoring run at the Los Angeles Chargers a week after logging a 37-yarder against Indianapolis.
''Not bad at all,'' he said.
Really good considering Robinson tore his left Achilles tendon in December. Those long TD runs, as well as his 230 yards on the ground, should be enough to prove he's fully recovered from the injury.
''If the past weeks doesn't show, then I don't know what people want,'' he said.
KOBE-TIGER CONNECTION
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni showed the team a motivational clip of Kobe Bryant before last week's win at Washington. The Eagles won 24-8 - Bryant's two uniform numbers when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
This week, Sirianni showed video of Tiger Woods explaining how he always wanted to get better even when he was the top golfer in the world.
''We can learn so many good things from what not to do and what to do,'' Sirianni said. ''Last week, it was a Kobe Bryant film. This week, it was a Tiger Woods film of just how am I going to improve my swing today to make sure that I'm getting better even though I'm playing pretty good right now?''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:57
|25:05
|1st Downs
|9
|17
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|155
|313
|Total Plays
|36
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|157
|Rush Attempts
|18
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|95
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|7-16
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.3
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|88
|76
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|3-69
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|1-5
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
4
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|7/16
|106
|1
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|8
|28
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|7
|22
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
4
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|5
|3
|42
|1
|24
|13
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
E. Engram 17 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
2
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|53.3
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|13/20
|166
|0
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
20
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|17
|102
|1
|35
|20
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|30
|1
|13
|13
|
T. Sermon 34 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|11
|1
|10
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|5
|95
|0
|31
|14
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|3
|41
|0
|26
|7
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
20
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|20
|
D. Smith 6 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Smith
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|44.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(2:58 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to JAC 44 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 15(3:42 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to 50 for 35 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 12(4:17 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 15 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd - D.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 16(4:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left intended for C.Kirk INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry at PHI 7. J.Bradberry to PHI 12 for 5 yards (J.Agnew).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 18(5:02 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle to PHI 16 for 2 yards (K.White).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 26(5:43 - 3rd) T.Lawrence right end to PHI 18 for 8 yards (J.Scott; K.White).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(6:16 - 3rd) C.Kirk left end pushed ob at PHI 26 for 2 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - JAC 33(6:22 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (J.Scott). PENALTY on PHI-J.Scott - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(7:04 - 3rd) T.Etienne left guard to PHI 33 for 7 yards (T.Edwards; M.Tuipulotu).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 45(7:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Hasty to PHI 40 for 15 yards (J.Scott; T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(8:31 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 45 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 27(9:06 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to JAC 43 for 16 yards (J.Sweat).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(9:42 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 27 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PHI 29(9:51 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to JAC 28 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Agnew to JAC 28 for no gain (A.Chachere).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 29(9:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins (A.Gotsis).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 28(10:33 - 3rd) K.Gainwell right tackle to PHI 29 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris - F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(11:22 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 28 for 6 yards (S.Griffin). PHI-D.Smith was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 17(11:52 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to PHI 22 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-D.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 17(11:57 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to J.Agnew.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 17(12:01 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (J.Scott) [F.Cox].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 17(12:41 - 3rd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 17 for 0 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - PHI 47(12:53 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 38 yards to JAC 9 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Agnew pushed ob at JAC 17 for 8 yards (Z.Pascal).
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - PHI 42(13:38 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to JAC 47 for 11 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - PHI 42(13:42 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(14:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -10 yards (J.Allen).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(14:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to JAC 48 for 22 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from JAC 35 to PHI 7. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 30 for 23 yards (A.Cisco).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 10(0:30 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 10(0:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 12(1:10 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 10 for 2 yards (J.Allen).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 13(1:15 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 12 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23(1:21 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to JAC 13 for 10 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; D.Lloyd).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(2:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end to JAC 23 for -2 yards (T.Walker).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 34(2:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at JAC 21 for 13 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(3:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to JAC 34 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 34(3:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 34 - RECOVERED by PHI-H.Reddick at JAC 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:51 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 34 for 9 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (K.White).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 10(3:59 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(4:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 10 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(5:08 - 2nd) T.Sermon left end to JAC 14 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 29(5:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 28 for 1 yard (J.Allen - D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 33(6:09 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to JAC 29 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(6:36 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 33 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 49(7:03 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to JAC 38 for 13 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(7:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 49 for 7 yards (S.Griffin).
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - PHI 34(8:24 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 42 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 29(8:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-F.Fatukasi - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 29 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 25(8:34 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 46 yards to PHI 29 - Center-R.Matiscik - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 25(9:08 - 2nd) T.Etienne right tackle to JAC 25 for no gain (B.Graham; F.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 25(9:11 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to T.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:13 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk. PHI-P.Johnson was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 3(9:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - PHI 16(10:04 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to JAC 3 for 13 yards (A.Key).
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - PHI 21(10:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to JAC 16 for 5 yards (T.Campbell; D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 20(11:28 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to JAC 21 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 10(11:35 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 10 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert pushed ob at JAC 10 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins) [A.Gotsis].
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(12:38 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to JAC 36 for 18 yards (D.Lloyd; S.Griffin).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - PHI 41(12:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal. PENALTY on JAC-S.Griffin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to PHI 41 for -2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 3 - JAC 34(13:33 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at PHI 48 for -14 yards. FUMBLES - touched at PHI 45 - RECOVERED by PHI-F.Cox at PHI 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 34(14:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to PHI 34 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 41(14:53 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Hasty to PHI 34 for 7 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to J.Agnew.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 45(0:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Agnew ran ob at PHI 41 for 14 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(1:14 - 1st) T.Etienne right guard to JAC 45 for 5 yards (J.Sweat - J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PHI 40(1:21 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [J.Allen].
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 42(2:03 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 40 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 47(2:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to JAC 42 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; T.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(3:16 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to JAC 47 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(3:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to JAC 47 for 31 yards (D.Lloyd - S.Griffin).
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 66 yards from JAC 35 to PHI -1. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 23 yards (T.Summers; C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 4(3:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 3(4:36 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to PHI 4 for -1 yards (J.Davis; J.Sweat).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 20(5:22 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to PHI 11 for 9 yards (P.Johnson). FUMBLES (P.Johnson) - recovered by JAC-C.Kirk at PHI 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:59 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to PHI 20 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 49(6:24 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold pushed ob at PHI 25 for 26 yards (J.Scott).
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 25(7:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to J.Agnew to JAC 49 for 24 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 27(7:50 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 25 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:22 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 27 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PHI 47(8:29 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 53 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PHI 47(8:36 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith (R.Jenkins).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 48(9:19 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 47 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(9:58 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 48 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 28(10:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 44 for 16 yards (D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(11:09 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to PHI 28 for -1 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 59 yards from JAC 35 to PHI 6. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 23 yards (A.Wingard).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 36(11:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left intended for Z.Pascal INTERCEPTED by A.Cisco (D.Williams) at JAC 41. A.Cisco for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 28(11:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 36 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 33(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-Z.Pascal - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 30(12:51 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 33 for 3 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; J.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 30(13:16 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 30 for no gain (T.Walker; R.Robertson-Harris).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 21(13:56 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 30 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd; A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 21(14:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to M.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 28(14:11 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 53 yards to PHI 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 2 yards (A.Wingard - C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 28(14:15 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 28(14:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (M.Epps).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(14:54 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to JAC 2. J.Agnew pushed ob at JAC 23 for 21 yards (J.Scott).
