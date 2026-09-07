What does a successful season look like for these Super Bowl longshots? Las Vegas has been handicapping the upcoming season since the prior concluded in February and, through Super Bowl odds, expressed how it perceives each team. Seven teams held +10000 odds or worse. Unfortunately, four of those teams were on last year's list, too. The following is in order from shortest to longest odds:

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee enters the second year with quarterback Cam Ward and the first year with coach Robert Saleh. At the bare minimum, the objective should be not to be on this list next year. A success would be feeling good about the Ward-Saleh pairing heading into 2027.

The Titans spent heavily, particularly on the defensive side of the ball ($125 million total guaranteed). It may take some time for that group to come together, but the hope is that they adopt Saleh's hard-nosed demeanor. If all goes as planned, the franchise will be tasked with replacing pieces of the operation next offseason rather than the operation itself, positioning them to take a big leap within the AFC South.

Atlanta Falcons

The vibes around the Falcons are not great, but few can boast the collection of elite offensive skill talent -- wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts -- assembled in Atlanta.

The best possible outcome would be having clarity on Michael Penix Jr., one way or another, entering the offseason. If Penix is fully healthy and establishes himself as an investment-caliber quarterback, it would allow them to funnel resources elsewhere. Alternatively, if neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Penix inspires confidence, it would open the door for the team to go in another direction at the position.

In either scenario, the Falcons would be staring down a full season from edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, as well as the hope that a new quarterback brings. Atlanta will have the most salary cap space by a wide margin this offseason, according to Spotrac.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas' best possible outlook boils down to the success of No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza and first-year coach Klint Kubiak. Despite Kirk Cousins being named the Week 1 starter, Mendoza must see the field this season and showcase the skill set that enabled him to be drafted so early, which in turn creates optimism as the 2027 campaign begins.

Beyond Mendoza, the Raiders bringing in another supreme talent with an early draft pick as part of the long-term vision would be another step in the right direction.

Las Vegas ranks among the top-10 in projected salary cap space as well.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns had arguably the best rookie class a year ago, and the early returns on the 2026 draft class have been promising as well. The limitations at quarterback have capped the potential of this season, but they have positioned themselves well to bring in that player next offseason through the trade of Myles Garrett.

In an ideal world, Cleveland would be feeling good about the collection of offensive rookie talent -- offensive tackle Spencer Fano and wide receivers Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion -- after the season, while simultaneously being in position to draft its quarterback of choice in 2027. In each of the past two years, the franchise has been in the top six overall of a one-quarterback draft, but failed to secure that player.

It is important to note that the 2027 season would be the first without quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster since 2021.

New York Jets

New York is the most difficult to project because what is best for the franchise is not what is best for the coaching staff. Aaron Glenn knows his job is on the line and will be desperate for wins. Too many wins, however, could conceivably put a potential franchise quarterback outside of the organization's reach. They have three first-round picks to move up if another team is willing to deal, but what if it is like the 2024 NFL Draft, where every team in the top three overall selected a quarterback, and there was no other option? Could they thread the needle of being bad enough to draft a quarterback without trading all of their assets while also showing enough progress to retain the coaching staff? The proposition seems unlikely, but not impossible.

Additionally, if the organization can identify pieces of the future. Can D'Angelo Ponds hold up at cornerback? Is David Bailey the elite talent he was billed as during the pre-draft process? Will either Omar Cooper Jr. or Kenyon Sadiq emerge as essential outlets in the offense?

Miami Dolphins

If one were to ask two Dolphins fans their ideal outcome for the upcoming season, each would likely give a different answer. The first may desire free agent acquisition Malik Willis to have a good season, and for the franchise to invest in Willis' supporting cast. Miami has a projected $104 million in salary cap space, fifth-most in the NFL. The second may wish for the team to bottom out and be in a position to draft a quarterback No. 1 overall next April.

The team drafted 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they can identify four or five starters among that group, then that would be a great outcome for the Dolphins. As it stands, running back De'Von Achane and potentially edge rusher Chop Robinson are the only impact performers on the roster.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona has a lot of young talent on defense. If either defensive tackle Walter Nolen II or cornerback Will Johnson Jr. emerges as a blue-chip talent within that defense, then it greatly raises the ceiling of that unit. Cornerbacks Denzel Burke, Max Melton and Garrett Williams have all had positive moments in their respective careers as well. If defensive lineman Darius Robinson gives them anything, it will be icing on the cake.

Offensively, a positive outcome would be having confidence in coach Mike LaFleur's scheme and the way running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Trey McBride, and wide receivers Michael Wilson Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. are deployed.

Having said all of that, next season will be a wash if they do not identify a sustainable quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett may be fine in the short-term, and Carson Beck is capable of stringing together some decent performances, but the outlook for either becoming a long-term option is bleak.