It's safe to say what transpired in Week 2 will have a ripple effect not just in Week 3, but possibly for the rest of the season. Injuries were a key storyline of the slate, with notable names like Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Jayden Daniels (elbow) going down. They each could miss time, which has dramatically shifted the odds for a couple of games in Week 3.

Naturally, with their statuses in doubt, both the Commanders and Bears have seen their odds swing. Washington had already been a home underdog as the Commanders gear up to play host to Seattle. However, they are now catching 6 points (and counting) after initially opening as a 2.5-point home underdog. It's even more substantial for Chicago, which hosts the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday. They went from a 1.5-point favorite to now being a 4.5-point dog.

Those are just some of the notable updates that have spewed out of Week 2 that are shaping how we see Week 3. To get an even bigger view of what's to come and what the oddsmakers think of the upcoming slate, check out the early odds below.

Week 3 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Falcons at Packers (Thursday) Packers -7 44.5 Falcons +260, Packers -325 Panthers at Browns Panthers -3 41.5 Panthers -144, Browns +136 Chiefs at Dolphins Chiefs -10.5 44.5 Chiefs -599, Dolphins +440 Bengals at Steelers Bengals -3.5 43.5 Bengals -192, Steelers +160 Texans at Colts Texans -1.5 43.5 Texans -125, Colts +105 Chargers at Bills Bills -7 50.5 Chargers +270, Bills -340 Seahawks at Commanders Seahawks -6 40.5 Seahawks -250, Commanders +205 Titans at Giants Giants -6 43.5 Titans +215, Giants -265 Patriots at Jaguars Jaguars -2.5 44.5 Patriots +124, Jaguars -148 Jets at Lions Lions -6.5 47.5 Jets +235, Lions -290 Cardinals at 49ers 49ers -8.5 47.5 Cardinals +350, 49ers -455 Vikings at Buccaneers Vikings -2.5 44.5 Vikings -142, Buccaneers +120 Ravens at Cowboys (in Brazil) Ravens -3 51.5 Ravens -148, Cowboys +124 Raiders at Saints Saints -3.5 44.5 Raiders +150, Saints -180 Rams at Broncos Rams -2.5 45.5 Rams -135. Broncos +114 Eagles at Bears (Monday) Eagles -4.5 43.5 Eagles -205, Bears +170

Notable movement, trends

Falcons at Packers (Thursday)

Green Bay narrowly escaped MetLife Stadium with a win, outlasting the Jets in overtime. Now, they'll head back to Lambeau Field for the home opener on Thursday night. There, they'll be a 7-point favorite, which is up from the 6.5 points they were laying at the open. There is continued uncertainty as to who'll start for the Falcons at quarterback for this game. Cooper Rush was benched in the Week 2 loss to Carolina, but it's possible Tua Tagovailoa and/or Michael Penix Jr. could be healthy enough to play. Once a starter is announced, you should expect to see this number move again.

Panthers at Browns

Carolina opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but that has since bumped up to the full field goal. Both the Panthers and Browns notched their first wins of the season on Sunday. For Cleveland, that very well may have saved Deshaun Watson's job, as the Browns may have looked to make a change for the home opener had they fallen to the Bucs. The total for this head-to-head has bumped up to 41.5 after opening at 40.5. The Over is 2-0 in Browns games this season.

Chiefs at Dolphins

Kansas City has jumped out to a 10.5-point favorite over the Dolphins, which is the largest spread of Week 3. That's up from the 8.5 points at the open. Miami is 0-2 ATS this season and is the only team in the NFL that has not led at any point this season. Last season, the Chiefs were 1-6 ATS as a road favorite.

Bengals at Steelers

Cincinnati is 2-0 on the season and is a noticeable favorite as the Bengals head to Pittsburgh for a divisional matchup against the Steelers. They opened as a 2.5-point favorite, and that's grown to 3.5, crossing the key field goal threshold. Pittsburgh is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Patriots where they mustered just three points, while the Cincinnati defense has been one of the surprise stories of the young season. Those developments are likely why we've seen the total drop from 45.5 to 43.5.

Texans at Colts

Houston opened as a 2.5-point favorite on the road as they take on the Colts, but that has started to move in favor of Indy. The Texans are now laying just 1.5 points for this AFC South showdown. Last season, Houston was 2-1 ATS as a road favorite. However, the offense has looked clunky so far and is banged up, with Nico Collins missing Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. His status will be worth monitoring, especially after C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense mustered just 6 points in a loss to Cincinnati. The total for this game has also started to sink, falling to 43.5 after opening at 45.5.

Chargers at Bills

The Buffalo Bills are a full touchdown favorite over the Chargers after initially opening as a 6.5-point favorite. On top of the rest advantage, Buffalo will be well rested after playing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chargers have fallen to 0-2 on the season (0-2 ATS as well), making this a must-win matchup for Los Angeles. Points are expected to come in bunches with the total sitting at 50.5.

Seahawks at Commanders

The Seahawks opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but that has since increased to -6 in the aftermath of Jayden Daniels' elbow injury. The Commanders quarterback dislocated his elbow, which leaves his availability for this game in serious doubt. If he cannot go, Marcus Mariota would get the start. Unsurprisingly, the total has started to fall a bit, going from 41.5 to 40.5. The Seahawks are 2-0 ATS on the season, and that's with Drew Lock as the primary quarterback with Sam Darnold injured.

Titans at Giants

The New York Giants still have their Week 2 matchup with the Rams on Monday night, but are a 6-point home favorite over the Titans. Tennessee nearly pulled off the upset over the Eagles, but allowed a last-second Jalen Hurts game-winning touchdown, dropping them to 0-2. Last season, the Titans were 3-4-1 ATS on the road.

Patriots at Jaguars

The Jaguars have remained a 2.5-point favorite over New England coming out of Week 2, despite falling to the Broncos in Denver. Jacksonville was one of the best home teams to back against the spread last season, owning an NFL-best 7-2 ATS record. They also covered their home opener in Week 1. As for the Patriots, injuries are starting to pile up. After losing A.J. Brown (ankle) in the opener, Week 2 saw them lose starting offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle). The total for this game has dipped to 44.5 after opening at 45.5.

Jets at Lions

The Lions are a 6.5-point home favorite against the Jets, which is down from the full touchdown at the initial option. The total has held firm at 47.5. New York is 2-0 ATS this season after beating the Titans in Week 1 and then covering against the Packers on Sunday. However, keeping it within the number against Detroit could be a challenge, especially as they'll have the rest advantage after playing last Thursday.

Cardinals at 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are an 8.5-point favorite in this divisional matchup against the Cardinals. The Niners are 2-0 ATS on the season and have an average margin of victory of 21 points. Arizona struggled against a stout Seattle defense in Week 2, managing just seven points while totaling 151 total yards of offense. Despite that poor showing offensively by the Cardinals, the total has remained at 47.5.

Vikings at Buccaneers

The Vikings are up to a 2.5-point favorite after initially opening as a slim 1.5-point favorite. Minnesota moved to 2-0 despite having to turn to Carson Wentz. However, there is some optimism that Kyler Murray (concussion protocol) will be ready to return for Week 3, which is likely why they are the road favorites. It's also because the Bucs have struggled dramatically this season, including a Week 2 loss to the Browns. Baker Mayfield has committed 17 turnovers over his last 13 games played and will now face a tough Vikings defense led by Brian Flores.

Ravens vs. Cowboys (in Brazil)

The NFL heads to Brazil for this Week 3 matchup between the Ravens and Cowboys. On this neutral site, the Ravens are laying 3 points. This comes after they blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Saints in Week 2, where Lamar Jackson completed just 3-of-7 in the quarter for 28 yards and an interception. He'll look to bounce back against Dak Prescott, who had a stellar day through the air. In a win over Washington, Prescott tossed four touchdowns. Given the ability for both of these offenses to explode, it's not surprising to see this total sitting at 51.5.

Raiders at Saints

The Saints are laying a field goal and the hook (3.5) as they gear up for their home opener against the Raiders. The offense has been the story for New Orleans through two games, namely Tyler Shough impressing. He led a fourth-quarter comeback against the Ravens and will now look to get his team over .500 with a win in Week 3. However, if Kirk Cousins plays as he did in Week 2, this could be a high-scoring game, making the Over on the 44.5 total intriguing.

Rams at Broncos

The Rams still have their Week 2 matchup with the Giants to play on Monday night, so this line could shift. That said, they are laying 2.5 points as a road favorite against the Broncos. Denver notched its first win of the season on Sunday, rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the Jaguars. Last season, the Broncos were 3-0 ATS as a home underdog.

Eagles at Bears (Monday)

Of course, the injury to Caleb Williams has dramatically changed this line. The Bears opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but after he went down with a hamstring injury, the Eagles are now laying 4.5 points as a road favorite. The total has also sunk from 46.5 down to 43.5. Tyson Bagent would get the start if Williams misses time. As a road favorite last season, the Eagles were 4-3 ATS.