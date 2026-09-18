Cam Skattebo doesn't mind just poking the bear; he'll issue an outright challenge.

One of the main storylines in New York's upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night is the looming return of Aaron Donald. Last month, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year officially came out of retirement to rejoin the Rams. Donald didn't take part in Los Angeles' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, but he is widely believed to make his re-debut in Week 2 against the Giants.

From the sound of things, Skattebo is eager to face one of the NFL's all-time great defenders in the hole if the situation arises. The Giants running back also sounds eager to hit off whatever rust there may be on Donald.

"He's had a couple years off, and I'm sure he's ready to go, and he's excited to play, but he's still got to play football," Skattebo told reporters Thursday, via SNY. "He hasn't practiced a ton. He hasn't played in a game yet or played a ton. So, if it is his first game, then he's got to be ready for it just like we do. I'm excited to play against him. He's one of the best to ever do it, so it's going to be fun.

"It's going to be a good challenge for the guys up front. It's going to be a good challenge. If I have to meet him in the hole on third-and-1, then so be it. I got to get one yard. But he's a good player. He's one of the best to ever do it. So, all respect to him."

Skattebo is coming off a strong 2026 debut in New York's win over the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for a game-high 81 yards on 18 carries and scoring a touchdown. The second-year back's physicality showed in the opener, as reflected in his 3.5 yards after contact per rush. That bruising style could set up quite the clash with Donald on Monday night.

Regarding Donald's return, NFL Network reported Friday that Donald is targeting Week 2 to see the field. This would mark his first game since initially retiring in March 2024, so it's been two full years since he's seen live game action.