Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an injury that doctors say typically costs players 3-4 weeks, per ESPN.

Williams, 24, suffered the non-contect injury on a run in Week 2 against the Vikings, immediately crumpling to the turf in obvious pain. He was eventually helped up by the medical staff and then carted off. Initial reports indicated he did not suffer a major injury, and Bears coach Ben Johnson considered his quarterback "week-to-week." The Bears eventually ruled him out for Week 3's "Monday Night Football" showdown against the Eagles, but now it appears he could miss much longer than that.

Per Princeton Sports & Family Medicine, a Grade 2 strain, when compared to a Grade 1 sprain, includes ...

More pain, may limp, possible bruising

Clear strength loss and pain with resisted knee flexion/hip extension

Typical return: 3–8 weeks

In 2016, wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 11 and did not play the rest of the season (though he had initially planned to return after a few weeks). In 2011, Patrick Willis suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain and missed three games, which would represent the earlier side of the return timeline.

Williams could come back earlier than the 3-4 weeks doctors estimate he'll miss, and Johnson has praised his quarterback as a fast healer.

"Here's what I know," Johnson said earlier this week. "This guy's a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I'll double down on that. He gets back -- he has in the past -- a lot faster than what people can anticipate, and so I'm not putting a timeline on this. We're going to say week-to-week. He's going to attack this with everything that he knows."

Here's the Bears' (1-1) upcoming schedule:

Week 3: vs. Eagles ("Monday Night Football")

Week 4: vs. Jets

Week 5: at Packers

Week 6: at Falcons

At least for Week 3, the Bears' quarterback situation is murky at best. Normally, with Williams out, Chicago would turn to Tyson Bagent. But Bagent was in the concussion protocol this week, finally registering a full practice on Saturday. He's questionable for Monday's contest. Should he be unable to play (or if the Bears choose not to start him, given how much time he missed this week), Chicago would turn to veteran journeyman Case Keenum. Keenum last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 for the Texans.