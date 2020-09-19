An AFC East battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills won their season opener by 10 points, and the Dolphins lost their first game by 10 points. Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 41. Before entering any Bills vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It went a perfect 4-0 on top-rated NFL picks in Week 1, including calling easy covers by the Ravens and Bills. The model enters Week 2 on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Dolphins +5.5

Dolphins vs. Bills over-under: 41 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Miami +205, Buffalo -245

What you need to know about the Dolphins

The Dolphins took a 21-11 loss against the New England Patriots this past Sunday. Ryan Fitzpatrick had one of his poor performances that could threaten his status as a starter: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 191 yards passing. The former Bill is hoping a return to Miami can help him produce better results. He passed for 12 TDs vs. six INTs in seven home games last season.

Despite the offseason acquisitions of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, Myles Gaskin led the Dolphins rushing attack with just 40 yards. DeVante Parker (questionable, hamstring) had seven catches for 135 yards in the last meeting with the Bills. Kyle Van Noy has four sacks and three forced fumbles in his past four games vs. Buffalo.

What you need to know about the Bills

Meanwhile, Buffalo beat the New York Jets 27-17. Josh Allen passed for two TDs and 312 yards on 46 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 57 yards. Allen has 11 TDs (eight passing, three rushing) in his past three games vs. Miami. Stefon Diggs led the team with eight catches for 86 yards last week in his Buffalo debut.

The Bills have won five of the last six meetings between the teams. John Brown is aiming for his third game in row against Miami with five-plus catches, 80-plus receiving yards and a TD catch. Sean McDermott has a 5-1 record against the Dolphins.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Dolphins vs. Bills 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Bills? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Dolphins spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 2 of the NFL season on an incredible 100-65 roll.