The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills lost to the Steelers in their season opener, 23-16. The Dolphins edged the Patriots in Week 1, 17-16.

The Bills have won the last five meetings between the teams. Buffalo is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.5.







Here are several NFL betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Bills -3.5

Dolphins vs. Bills over-under: 47.5 points

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa completed 35 of 58 passes for a career-high 361 yards in his last meeting with the Bills. He had six passing TDs and three rushing scores in five home starts last year. Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle had 61 yards and a TD in his NFL debut vs. the Patriots last week. DeVante Parker had seven receptions for 116 yards in his last game vs. the Bills.

Myles Gaskin has 75-plus scrimmage yards in his last four games. Xavien Howard has an interception in three of his past four home games. Will Fuller will miss Sunday's game due to personal reasons. Brian Flores is 0-4 vs. Buffalo.

What you need to know about the Bills

Josh Allen has thrown for three-plus TD passes in his last three meetings with the Dolphins. He has 17 passing TDs and three rushing scores in six career games vs. Miami. In his last road game at Miami, Stefon Diggs had eight catches for 153 yards and a TD. He has nine-plus catches and 90-plus receiving yards in his last four road games.

Cole Beasley has 100-plus receiving yards in four of his last five road games. Sean McDermott is 7-1 vs. Miami. The Bills won the last meeting with the Dolphins on Jan. 3, 56-26.





