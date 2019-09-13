Bills vs. Giants odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer model

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Bills earned an impressive come from behind victory over the New York Jets in Week 1, while the Giants suffered an 18-point loss on the road to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite winning just one of their last five games against the Giants, the Bills enter Sunday's matchup as a two-point favorite according to the latest Bills vs. Giants odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 44. Before you make any Bills vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions for Week 2, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Giants want to lean heavily on the ground game. However, in their Week 1 loss at Dallas, the Giants only gave Barkley 11 carries. Despite receiving a low number of touches, Barkley seemed to pick up where he left off last season, finishing the NFC East battle averaging over 10 yards per carry. Last season, the former Penn State standout finished the year with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Tight end Evan Engram was a bright spot for New York's offense against Dallas. In fact, Engram hauled in 11 passes for 116 yards and a score. Engram plans to be a major factor again in New York's aerial attack now that wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been ruled out of Sunday's game due to a concussion.

But just because New York features a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball doesn't guarantee it will cover the Bills vs. Giants spread on Sunday.

That's because the Bills feature an extremely suffocating defense. Last week against the Jets, Buffalo's stingy defense allowed Sam Darnold to throw for just 175 yards and corralled Le'Veon Bell all game, allowing him to rush for just 60 yards on 17 carries.

Allen, the Bills' second year quarterback out of Wyoming, also played well when it mattered most. In the fourth quarter against the Jets, Allen completed five-of-seven passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He's a dynamic playmaker who has proven to have big play potential every time he touches the ball.

